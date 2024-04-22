Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile's birthday in a heartwarming surprise, shared on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams pulled out all the stops for her eldest daughter Nothile's birthday. The star shared an adorable video showing the moment she surprised her baby girl.

Nonku Williams surprises daughter Nothile on her birthday

Nonku Williams may be accused of many things, but the star will never be accused of being an absent mother. The reality TV star always goes above and beyond for her three children.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star posted a video showing the moment she and her two sons surprised Nothile with a lovely birthday cake. She also penned a lengthy message professing her love for her only daughter. She wrote:

"My firstborn. My only daughter. My Princess. Words could never express how much I love you, cherish you, and believe in you. My prayer as you start your next chapter in life is that you may continue to walk in God’s purpose.

"You’re so gifted and uniquely talented…don’t hide it❤️ I plead the blood of Jesus over and the protection of God over all the days of your life. Happy birthday pumpkin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mzansi reacts to Nonku Williams' sweet video

Social media users loved Nonku Williams' sweet gesture to Nothile. Many praised her for being the best mother to her children.

@sanamchunu7 said:

"You make it…You birth it…You grow it. She is your child Happy birthday NOTHILE❤️"

@pennyntuli commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

@mrs.jojo.robinson added:

"Aaaah happy happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@yayarsa noted:

"We LOVE Nothile! Happiest Birthday to her "

@fifiapril2 added:

"I like the fact that hee mom knows her and don’t mind her that’s even more cute."

