Popular Mzansi Magic soapie Gomora trended on social media after it aired the latest episode on Monday night

The viewers of the telenovela shared that they are not happy with Don's storyline because it has been dragging on for too long

The fans want the show to hire new writers as some feel that the current storyline is a bit boring for their liking

Israel Matseke-Zulu plays the role of Don and Connie Chiume portrays the role of Mam'Sonto in Gomora. Image: Israel Makoe/Facebook, @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show want the producers to hire new writers who will change the storyline. They also shared that they miss their fave in the show, Mam'Sonto - a role played by Connie Chiume.

Check out some of the comments from unimpressed fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts below:

@Lethabo_fm said:

"Gomora has lost the plot with this Don storyline."

@_KMakatile wrote:

"Yoh, does anyone know when Mam'Sonto will be done shooting the Wakanda movie? Cause hayi we are tired of seeing nothing day in & day out."

@CurvyLito commented:

"Can we get new writers for #GomoraMzansi? It has become boring now."

@mrteevee said:

"I am pleading, can they please bring back the female head writer they had at the beginning of the season. She made sense."

@Kagiso_Mtsenga wrote:

"Didn't you all say Don is dying khanti. Wuuuh Jeso, so another week with Don vele, Safa."

@Vuyo_Ngcemu added:

"They have dragged this sh*tty storyline sa Don forever."

Sicelo Buthelezi says it's a dream come true to act alongside Israel Matseke-Zulu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sicelo Buthelezi has shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Zulu has finally come true.

Sicelo and Israel share the same set on Gomora. Israel is Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel plays the role of Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but now he is back in their lives.

Source: Briefly.co.za