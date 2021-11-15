Cassper Nyovest and his best friend Carpo are bromance goals in a funny clip that the rapper posted on his timeline recently

The two celebs discuss why the sky is blue in the hilarious video Mufasa shared in which Carpo tries to come up with his own explanation

Both the Siyathandana hitmaker and Carpo's fans laughed out loud at the clip and shared that the two are friendship goals

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo served Mzansi bromance goals in a funny clip. The two stars were quizzing each other about the sky in the video.

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo have been friends for a long time. Image: @carpomore

Source: Instagram

The famous rapper's BFF had Mzansi laughing out loud when he tried to explain why the sky is blue. He even asked Mufasa to "cancel" the video when he failed to explain.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter and shared that there's never a dull moment in his life when Carpo is around. He captioned the clip:

"This is what I have to deal with everyday of my life. Hahaha Aneva jo!!!! @carpomore. Too much. @Don_Billiat in the system."

Towards the end of the clip, Cass said the message that Carpo was trying to put across was:

"Basically what Carpo is saying, 'if you don't get it, forget about it',"according to TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps took to the musician-turned-businessman's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@Ngoako55294964 said:

"Loll, I don't know how many times I reversed the video tryin' to understand him until you said it, jou kort ding."

@BaMpitsaShupes wrote:

"Reminds me of this video. Haha, Carpo is a whole mood."

@Thabani_S3 commented:

"Carpo looks like Jub Jub.... separated at birth perhaps?"

@BuLiTheNinjA said:

"You're kicking it with @Carpo_mr_ at his spot. Your friendship is inspiring."

@EddySetshwane added:

"Friendship goals bafethu."

Cassper Nyovest caters for hip-hop fans in new track

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has gone back to his music roots. The rapper has dropped a new hip-hop banger and his rap stans are loving it.

Mufasa had been slammed by many of his peeps for allegedly abandoning the rap industry when he jumped on the Amapiano wave. Since making the switch, he has dropped yanos bangers such as Siyathandana.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter on Thursday to let his hip-hop fans know that he has prepared a little something for them. The lit single titled The Pressure dropped at midnight.

