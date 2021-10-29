Cassper Nyovest Caters for Hip Hop Fans in His New Track: "Thank You"

Popular rapper Cassper Nyovest caters for his hip-hop fans in his newly-released track titled The Pressure

The Siyathandana hitmaker's rap fans had been starving for his bars as he was focusing on Amapiano music for the majority of this year

Some people had even accused him of abandoning the genre because he was a follower of trends when he switched to the yanos

Cassper Nyovest has gone back to his music roots. The rapper has dropped a new hip-hop banger and his rap stans are loving it.

Cassper Nyovest has dropped a new hip hop song. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa had been slammed by many of his peeps for allegedly abandoning the rap industry when he jumped on the Amapiano wave. Since making the switch, he has dropped yanos bangers such as Siyathandana.

The star took to Twitter on Thursday to let his hip-hop fans know that he has prepared a little something for them. The lit single titled The Pressure dropped at midnight. He has surely proved all his critics wrong.

Most of his naysayers had been claiming that Cassper Nyovest abandoned the genre because he had run out of ideas. The rapper has proved that he still has a lot to offer the Mzansi rap scene, according to SAHipHopMag. Mufasa still has dope bars and sick flows.

Below are some of the comments from his fans who couln't wait to hear him spit bars on a hip-hop joint:

@Just_prohvias said:

"If you drop a hip hop song then automatically you are number one on the hottest MC list this year.... No one came close to the moves you pulled this year."

@BobbyBlvck_SA wrote:

"It's about to get lit. I'm sensing there's Barz on This 1."

@GOATrecordss commented:

"Thank you. Looking forward to listen to them iconic bars."

