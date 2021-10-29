Cassper Nyovest has made his fans Friyay by dropping a lit new track that has sent them flying on an emotional high

Taking to social media, Cassper announced the surprising drop, not giving much away about the song at all

While so many have been taken aback by the emotion Cass has put into this song, some feel it is pretty average

Cassper Nyovest just hit the people of Mzansi with a groove inducer! Dropping a new track just like that, Cass has set the weekend mood for sure.

Cassper Nyovest dropped the new track #ThePressure and fans are feeling all the things their guy has been going through. Image: @casspernyovets

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, catching peeps by surprise, Cass dropped a sneaky new track titled The Pressure. Boasting a simple preview, Cass left no room for interpretation, just for listening.

Cassper posted:

By the looks of the comments, Casspe went real deep. From Nadia Nakai pulling a fast one on him to all the haters, Cassper said it all.

Fans are blown away by the emotion Cassper put into this track as it has been some time since our guy let his walls down. Getting real has done the thing for most, but some feel Cass should stick to Amapiano rather.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bhekiSibanyoni0 questioned:

“Hayi chief, you saying “Nobody’s fighting for me” kanti what are we???”

@Tarlik_SA is living for it:

“I don’t know what to say but thank you. Thank you for writing Cass, something told me this one was hard, had to wait on it, I just had to. I hear growth every time you drop, you like Goku, always in your own lane, this one touched me. Dankie Cass ❤️”

@Vega_yanited is not impressed:

“Average song, stick to amapiano chief”

@Legendary_B777 can’t stop listening:

@mikezwini87 loves the emotion:

@khani_hlahla shed a tear:

