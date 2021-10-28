Halala: Cassper Nyovest to Open New Drip Footwear Store in PE

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that they'll be opening a new Drip Footwear store in PE at the weekend

The Siyathandana hitmaker and his partner Lehau Sehoana have opened a couple of stores across Mzansi since they signed their multi-million rand deal earlier this year

Social media users shared that Mufasa sounded like Nigerian singer Davido in the video in which he announced the news

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he'll be opening a new store in PE this weekend. The rapper-turned-businessman and his partners will also use the opening of the shop to launch a new colour of his 990 sneaker range.

Cassper Nyovest will launch a new Drip Footwear store in PE at the weekend. Image: @casspernyovest

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to social media on Thursday, 28 October to reveal the news. Cass and Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana have launched a couple of stores across the country already since signing their R100 million deal a few months back.

Mufasa took to Twitter to post a clip of himself speaking about the opening of the new store. Cassper Nyovest captioned the video: hilariously

"Opening a new @DRIPFootWear store in P.E this weekend. See you there!"

Most tweeps who watched the clip hilariously said that he sounded like Nigerian superstar Davido in the clip. Check out some of the comments below:

@kimo_Cpt said:

"You sound like Davido, Don Billie. Nailed it. I'm Caving the swag to match the lingo too."

@Penuel44604678 commented:

"We also need a drip shop here in Secunda, Cass."

@blextherapper wrote:

"Man, you look and sound like Davido."

@Prosper0510 said:

"Dude you killed it, can't stop laughing."

@mahase_official added:

"Can't wait to see you."

