MoFlava Ties the Knot, Mzansi Reacts to Wedding Snap: "Love Stays Winning"

Metro FM presenter MoFlava is now off the market after tying the knot with his bae Mbali Cele at the weekend

A beautiful snap of the DJ's private traditional wedding was posted on social media by a Twitter user

According to reports, the media personality spoke about attending a wedding at the weekend on his Metro FM show but didn't reveal it was his own

Metro FM DJ MoFlava has tied the knot with his boo, Mbali Cele. The traditional wedding took place at the weekend.

A snap of the private ceremony shows the star and his wife looking beautiful in their traditional attire. The media personality, real name Moeti Tsiki, and Mbali have been dating for a while now.

A social media user shared the lovebirds' wedding snap on Twitter. According to ZAlebs, he spoke about attending a lit wedding at the weekend. MoFlava didn't tell his listeners that it was his own wedding.

Check out the pic here.

Other tweeps took to his comment section to congratulate the couple for getting hitched. Check out some of their comments below:

@keba_Ltd said:

"Congratulations @moflavadj Morena Modimo wa Israel wa Masomosomo a hlohonolofatse kgolagano ya lona."

@MazibukoVE1 commented:

"Monna Moeti... congratulations brother."

@EmilyLebese3 wrote:

"Halala halala. Let the Lord lead this marriage and not you, but be the leader at this home. Kganya … Lesedi."

@Ssiphelele_Tiyo said:

"Congratulations to the both of them, love stays winning."

