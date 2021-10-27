Halala: Mzansi Muso Toya Delazy Gets Hitched to Her UK Boo Alisson Chaig

Mzansi musician Toya Delazy got hitched to her UK boo Alisson Chaig in an intimate ceremony recently

The singer took to social media to share with her followers that she and Alisoon got married at St George's Town Hall

Mzansi and UK celebs congratulated Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter after sheshared snaps of her wedding on social media

Toya Delazy has tied the knot. The Mzansi singer is now hitched to her UK bae, Alisson Chaig. The star announced the news on social media.

Toya Delazy is now married to her UK boo Alisson Chaig. Image: @toyadelazy, @alissonchaig

Just recently, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter revealed that she asked for Alisson's hand in marriage and she agreed. Toya has now shared that they are happily married.

The lovebirds got married at St George's Town Hall in the UK recently. Taking to Instagram, Toya posted snaps which were taken during the intimate ceremony. Toya and Alisson Chaig had invited a few family members to the wedding. She said they'll celebrate their wedding next year.

Mzansi and UK celebs took to her timeline to congratulate them. Check out some of the comments below:

khaya_dladla said:

"Congratulations Shenge.... May God and your ancestors protect your union and only make it stronger day by day."

ladyphyll wrote:

"Congratulations wishing you both the very best."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Congratulations. Love is a beautiful thing."

sanele_xaba said:

"Yaaaaaaay mgani wami I'm so happy for you both."

djlambo_ wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS QUEENS!!!!!!! I wish you every happiness always."

patsy_n said:

"Congrats!!! Wishing you the very best for the rest of your lives."

dawnthandeka_king added:

"Congratulations my darling."

