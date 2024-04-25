Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala recently announced that she had landed in London, UK

The social media influencer posted several pictures of herself looking all stunning on her Instagram page

Many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with compliments

'BB Titans' winner Khosi Twala lived it up in London. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

The ever-so-gorgeous social media influencer Khosi Twala never fails to impress with her fashion statement and the amazing content she serves her fans and followers. The star recently shared that she had landed abroad.

Khosi Twala lives it up in London

The Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has made headlines on social media recently after she stunned at the SA Fashion Week Cruz Vodka Launch Party not so long ago.

Earlier on, Khosi Twala announced on her Instagram page that she had landed in London after a week of attending fashion shows and making her statements always. Twala shared the pictures of herself in the United Kingdom and captioned it:

"Grabbing some tea in London."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Khosi Twala

Shortly after the star shared the pictures on her social media page, many fans and followers complimented the star. See some of the comments below:

yayarsa wrote:

"She is that girl!"

mabusilicious said:

"Get it Khosilicious."

marvinachi responded:

"Read that tea in your British accent."

gloriaosarfo replied:

"Oh I thought it was coffee ☕ Shine On superstar."

ntombikaace commented:

"You must enjoy."

leeyaskitchen mentioned:

"My baby has landed enjoy your trip my love."

bliss_by_zeezah shared:

"Soft life only have fun my khomoney."

iammusta wrote:

"Welcome to London."

k_raww said:

"London, the king has landed."

brenda.mzimelangidi responded:

"Whatever you are there for may it bring lots of joy."

Uncle Waffles sets tongues wagging with saucy dance video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans of the star do not love the amapiano princess Uncle Waffles' latest video, where she is showing off her behind.

The DJ is famous for her overall stage presence when she is spinning on the decks. However, a TikTok video did not impress netizens who weren't afraid to voice out their disapproval.

