The internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Uncle Waffles recently celebrated her 24th birthday

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the star and others dressed in sumo wrestler customers

Many netizens weighed in on Uncle Waffles's decision to have guests dressed in sumo

The internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Uncle Waffles celebrated another year around the sun recently.

Uncle Waffles turns 24 and dresses in a sumo wrestler costume

The Tanzania hitmaker made headlines once again on social media after announcing that she will be releasing her first single of 2024, Wadibusa.

The amapiano princess recently celebrated her 24th birthday with her friends, and in a video that the controversial blogger and gossipmonger posted Musa Khawula showed the star and other guests dressed in sumo wrestler costumes.

Khawula posted the video on his Twitter page and captioned it:

"A look inside Uncle Waffles' 24th birthday celebration."

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Uncle Waffles's birthday costumes

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the video, many social media users reacted to the sumo wrestler costumes Uncle Waffles and her friend were wearing. See some of the comments below:

@BedworthTimes wrote:

"Kids being kids."

@Abutii_Ola said:

"It looks fun. I wish at Diddy's evey guest wore this suit, there wouldn't be any allegations."

@chabata29 responded:

"Lol fun was had."

@MmagoXavier tweeted:

"Lmfaoo this is so stupid but I really like it."

@mbae_12 commented:

"This looks fun."

@PearlMncube mentioned:

"Ugh I want these for Mbesh and I soooo bad."

@thandomngunii_ shared:

"I looked like so much fun! jumping castles and all."

@Lala_Kenosi replied:

"You can't take yourself too seriously in life.. I love this..."

@Mellow_Radebe wrote:

"Looks fun, was there a jumping castle too? Sbwl."

Source: Briefly News