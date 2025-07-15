Benjamin Dube is mourning the death of evangelist and motivational speaker, Dr S.D. Gumbi

The highly acclaimed pastor's death sent shockwaves throughout the country, and like Dube, many influential figures were saddened by his sudden passing

Social media users sent heartfelt condolence messages and remembered Dr S.D. Gumbi's incredible legacy

Benjamin Dube paid tribute to Dr S.D. Gumbi.

Source: Twitter

Benjamin Dube was shattered after hearing the news of Dr S.D. Gumbi's tragic death.

Benjamin Dube mourns Dr S.D. Gumbi

News just in about Dr S.D. Gumbi's tragic passing and his supporters have begun sending condolence messages on social media.

The acclaimed pastor, who wore many hats as a Pentecostalist, evangelist, motivational speaker, bible expositor and marriage counsellor, tragically lost his life between 14 and 15 July 2025.

He was also the key figures who spoke at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral service.

While a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the pastor's ill health may have been a likely cause.

Benjamin Dube is heartbroken by Dr S.D. Gumbi's passing.

Source: Twitter

Towards the end of his incredible life, Dr Gumbi had become frail and was confined to a wheelchair after one of his legs was amputated.

Fellow pastor and former Spirit of Praise member, Benjamin Dube, was heartbroken as he published a tribute post on social media mourning Gumbi's death:

"Oooh man, this Kingdom Giant. Dr SD Gumbi."

South Africa pays tribute to Dr S.D. Gumbi

Social media users are heartbroken by Dr Gumbi's death, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media. Here's what they had to say:

mtimandze_sc said:

"He served God’s purpose in our generation. So long, sir."

Breaker95055274 wrote:

"The heavens have gained a Giant."

PhutiBen posted:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and rise in glory. Goodbye, Mkhulu."

South African politician and radio personality, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, added:

"I have received the most devastating news, Dr SD Gumbi has passed on. Death is so greedy, though. My heart is shattered, and yet, he will insist that he has gone to be with the lord! May his loving wife be comforted, his children and close relatives. Above all, the whole body of Christ! Usehambile uAmen!"

Supporters are shattered by Dr. S.D. Gumbi's tragic passing.

Source: Twitter

biphakathi responded:

"The legend has gone to be with the Lord. Rest, Dr SD Gumbi, you have played a major role in raising a generation of believers."

Mzansi singer, Dumi Mkokstad, commented:

"Rest with the lord, Dr SD Gumbi."

Former EFF member, Floyd Shivambu, released a statement:

"Mayibuye holds religious leaders like Dr. Gumbi in the highest regard, recognising their indispensable contributions to the moral, social, and spiritual fabric of our society.

"We will always honour their selfless dedication, drawing inspiration from figures like Dr. Gumbi, who bridged the gap between faith and community action. His work in promoting ethical leadership and anti-corruption stances aligns with our vision of a just South Africa, free from the betrayals of neoliberal alliances."

