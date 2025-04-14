Renowned gospel musician, Reverend Benjamin Dube, confirmed his exit from Spirit of Praise in a statement on Monday, 14 April 2025

Reverend Benjamin Dube shared the reason for his exit, which he said was not an easy decision

Netizens were surprised by the news that Dube was bidding farewell to Spirit of Praise and speculated who would take over from him

Benjamin Dube announced his departure from Spirit of Praise. Image: revbenjamindube

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected move, Benjamin Dube has announced his departure from the Spirit of Praise collective. Dube confirmed that he was leaving the group in a statement released by his PA and Brand Manager Hloni Mohlala on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Benjamin Dube leaves Spirit of Praise

Dube said the decision to leave Spirit of Praise was made after prayer and consultation with key stakeholders.

In a statement on his X account, Benjamin Dube explained that he decided to bid farewell to Spirit of Praise because the time is ripe for him to focus on the next phase of his calling.

“However, as seasons change, so do assignments. Rev. Dube believes that the time has come to focus fully on the next phase of his calling, which includes expanding his personal ministry, mentoring the next generation of gospel artists, and pursuing projects aligned with the unique mandate God has placed on his life,” Dube said.

The award-winning gospel musician expressed his gratitude to the Spirit of Praise team and its owners. The statement also dismissed any speculation of a fallout between Dube and the Spirit of Praise collective.

“He remains deeply and eternally grateful to Spirit Music Group, the Spirit of Praise team, and the owners of Spirit of Praise, Aubrey Peacock and Matthew Nkabinde, for the years of fruitful partnership, mutual respect, and impactful ministry. Rev. Dube departs with nothing but love, honour, and profound appreciation in his heart,” the statement further reads.

Fans react to Benjamin Dube's departure

After social media user @NeoTsipane shared the news on X, several netizens expressed heartbreak while some came to terms with Benjamin Dube's departure. Here are some of the reactions:

@AnastasiMokgobu asked:

“Who is taking over? Yoooh 😪”

@KholoRanaga said:

“Yohh. I knew it was going to happen, but I guess I was never ready😩”

@cheritykay highlighted:

“He did announce at SOP10 recording that he is leaving it to the young blood. I guess between Takie and Omega. We will miss him on SOP.”

@BaddieMimz argued:

“To me, Spirit of Praise = Rev. Benjamin Dube. I didn't even know that he was not the founder. What a loss.”

@Cyamamawethu said:

“They mentioned this on the last live recording. It’s sad to see him leave the group.”

Fans were saddened by Benjamin Dube's exit from Spirit of Praise. Image: revbenjamindube

Source: Instagram

Mzansi slams Benjamin Dube and Spirit of Praise

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pastor Benjamin Dube and the Spirit of Praise collective didn't always strike the right chord with Mzansi.

In 2023, a video of them singing mid-air courted the ire of social media users.

Singer Omega Khunou posted a TikTok video of the excited worshippers having an impromptu worship session in a fully packed aeroplane.

Social media users were unimpressed by the choir's lack of consideration for other passengers on the plane.

Source: Briefly News