Ngizwe Mchunu became a subject of discussion on social media after his behaviour at an international airport in South Africa

Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu caused a ruckus when he was at King Shaka Airport, and it was caught on camera

Ngizwe Mchunu's rant in a video left many online users divided as they speculated about his mental health

Ngizwe Mchunu stirred the pot when he acted up at an International Airport. The Ukhozi FM radio host got worked up at the King Shaka airport in Durban.

Ngizwe Mchunu was at King Shaka International Airport where he was shouting at a flight attendant. Image: @Mbatha10 / X

Ngizwe Mchunu's behaviour at a South African airport made rounds on the socials. Online users shape their opinions about the radio personality's bizarre moment.

Ngizwe Mchunu acts ups at king Shaka Airport

Ngizwe Mchunu was yelling at an air hostess in a video posted by @MDNnewss. The radio host was insisting that they have to bow at the King Shaka International Airport. See the clip below:

South Africa split over Ngizwe Mchunu

People commented on the video of Ngizwe Mchunu. Most did not approve of his behaviour. Read the comments below

@iamnel__ said:

"Can't believe this person worked for the biggest radio station in the world."

@Mthuli4 commented:

"Stop entertaining that sellout rubbish, he's trying to use Zulu culture to confuse those who don't know how he operates. That's a hungry idiot, nothing more. Uhlanya lwendlala."

@mabasotf added:

"This one is a trouble maker of note."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"Our very own Kanye West."

@__ThapeloM wondered:

"He thinks the international airport is also his kingdom how dumb is he?"

@AHT_YssY wondered:

"What in the imizwilili is this?"

Ngizwe Mchunu slams Floyd Shivambu for joining MK Party

Briefly News previously reported that Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu had a few unsavoury words for the newly appointed uMkhonto We Sizwe (MKP) member, Floyd Shivambu. Mchunu was one of the people who were not pleased with Floyd's decision to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF.)

The controversial media personality advised Floyd never to set foot in KwaZulu-Natal, alleging they destroyed VBS. Mchunu did not directly mention who destroyed the mutual bank.

Mchunu further stated that whoever had stolen the keys to Ithala in KwaPhindangene had put them away, alleging that the funds might have been used to fund the MKP.

