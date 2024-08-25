Ngizwe Mchunu’s Chaotic King Shaka International Airport Meltdown Leaves SA Confused
- Ngizwe Mchunu became a subject of discussion on social media after his behaviour at an international airport in South Africa
- Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu caused a ruckus when he was at King Shaka Airport, and it was caught on camera
- Ngizwe Mchunu's rant in a video left many online users divided as they speculated about his mental health
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Ngizwe Mchunu stirred the pot when he acted up at an International Airport. The Ukhozi FM radio host got worked up at the King Shaka airport in Durban.
Ngizwe Mchunu's behaviour at a South African airport made rounds on the socials. Online users shape their opinions about the radio personality's bizarre moment.
Ngizwe Mchunu acts ups at king Shaka Airport
Ngizwe Mchunu was yelling at an air hostess in a video posted by @MDNnewss. The radio host was insisting that they have to bow at the King Shaka International Airport. See the clip below:
'Umndeni': Baba Maseko's wives leave SA worried because of their looks in latest season: "They look sick"
South Africa split over Ngizwe Mchunu
People commented on the video of Ngizwe Mchunu. Most did not approve of his behaviour. Read the comments below
@iamnel__ said:
"Can't believe this person worked for the biggest radio station in the world."
@Mthuli4 commented:
"Stop entertaining that sellout rubbish, he's trying to use Zulu culture to confuse those who don't know how he operates. That's a hungry idiot, nothing more. Uhlanya lwendlala."
@mabasotf added:
"This one is a trouble maker of note."
@CalliePhakathi wrote:
"Our very own Kanye West."
@__ThapeloM wondered:
"He thinks the international airport is also his kingdom how dumb is he?"
@AHT_YssY wondered:
"What in the imizwilili is this?"
Ngizwe Mchunu slams Floyd Shivambu for joining MK Party
Briefly News previously reported that Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu had a few unsavoury words for the newly appointed uMkhonto We Sizwe (MKP) member, Floyd Shivambu. Mchunu was one of the people who were not pleased with Floyd's decision to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF.)
Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng nails 1st CAF Champions League goal, video of mom's celebration moves SA
The controversial media personality advised Floyd never to set foot in KwaZulu-Natal, alleging they destroyed VBS. Mchunu did not directly mention who destroyed the mutual bank.
Mchunu further stated that whoever had stolen the keys to Ithala in KwaPhindangene had put them away, alleging that the funds might have been used to fund the MKP.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za