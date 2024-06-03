Controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu is allegedly fearful for his life and has sought refuge in another province

Ngizwe Mchunu shared a video of him travelling to the Eastern Cape and seeking refuge there, saying he feels safer

The radio personality faced heavy backlash after he pledged his support for the African National Congress

It seems as though people took offence when Ngizwe Mchunu showed his support for the African National Congress (ANC). The radio presenter is allegedly now fearing for his life and has found a new safe haven.

Ngizwe Mchunu faced a lot of backlash when he pledged his support for the ANC.

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe flees to EC

The controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu is originally from KwaZulu-Natal but has sought refuge in another province. On his social media page, he posted a video of himself travelling to the Eastern Cape, saying he felt much safer there.

The outspoken radio host thanked the people of the EC for welcoming him as he was travelling from Qumbu to Mtata.

"Oh, Ntabankulu. I'm going to Qumbu now and then go straight to Mthatha. I feel so much safe. Oh! welcome me, comrades, there in the Eastern Cape. I'm so happy. Wow! I didn't know you loved me so much. Wow!"

The video was shared on his Facebook page.

Why Ngizwe 'moved' to the EC

Ngizwe faced serious backlash after pledging his support for the African National Congress. He has seemingly taken the online threats seriously, as he has left KZN for the time being.

According to ZiMoja, Ngizwe fled to the Eastern Cape because he had endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC during their recent manifesto rallies, including the Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium.

Ngizwe had vouched for the ANC despite being one of the vocal people when former President Jacob Zuma was arrested.

He was fingered as one of the July unrest instigators, an allegation he had fought hard to deny in court.

A source said Ngizwe has made enemies with people from the uMkhonto we Sizwe party because of his support for President Ramaphosa.

The star refrained from talking about the matter, saying his statements would add fuel to the fire.

Ngizwe Mchunu to disrupt EFF rally with his event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu was gearing up for his Cultural Carnival happening on Saturday, 10 February 2024, but it rivalled the EFF's Durban manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A picture of Ngizwe posing at Gugu Dlamini Park in central Durban, where the carnival is set to take place, was shared on social media.

