Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu had an emotional day in court after his case was postponed

Mchunu is accused of being one of the alleged instigators of the July unrest but has pleaded his innocence

Some South Africans stated that Mchunu could cry all he wanted, but he still needed to face the music for his alleged actions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged July unrest instigators, made an emotional plea in court at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 October.

Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu cried for his innocence in court on Wednesday, 12 October. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The former Ukhozi FM presenter was dressed in traditional isiZulu attire and was supported by many who filled the court pews. Mchunu supporters were also dressed in traditional attire, burnt traditional incense impepho and sprinkled a traditional herb for protection.

A teary-eyed Mchunu told the court how frustrated he felt about his case being constantly postponed. He also alleged that the many postponements are due to political interference, reports News24.

Mchunu, who is based in KwaZulu-Natal, explained that he might not be able to make it to court. He added that he still doesn't understand the case against him because, during the unrest, all he did was show support for former President Jacob Zuma.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that he felt personally targeted by the police because they could not find the real culprits behind the unrest, adding that he also does not know who the actual instigators are.

Mchunu went on to plead his innocence by saying real criminals, such as illegal miners, are roaming the streets, but innocent people like him are arrested.

According to SABC News, Mchunu's case was postponed because the police officer who was meant to testify had to testify in another matter at the High Court.

The magistrate finally ruled after Mchunu's tearful plea that this matter against him would be postponed for the last time and would resume on 5 December.

South Africans weigh in

@zakes_ngidi said:

"Ngizwe can cry all he wants. The honest truth is he was one of the people who was heavily involved in instigating violence. He must face the music."

@MASTER_P_702 said:

"Ziyakhala manje? "

@sakhile_STP said:

"Warrior turned into a cry baby in court..."

@thatswaziguy said:

You see this thing of unemployment, people go to courts to support nonsense."

Haibo: Ngizwe Mchunu compares himself to Nelson Mandela in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that embattled former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked massive reactions on social media after likening himself to former president Nelson Mandela. Mchunu says he and Madiba are the same, following the challenges they faced as men.

The former Ukhozi FM worker was speaking to an unnamed radio presenter and says he is a man and proud of himself. The viral video clip is posted by @Mamlaba011 on Twitter.

Mchunu was granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday following allegations that he was behind some of the recent unrest that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News