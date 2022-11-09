Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to make it clear that he doesn't care much about the late former President FW de Klerk's stolen Nobel Peace Prize

This comes following reports that de Klerk's widow Elita confirmed that the prized Nobel Peace Price was among the valuables stolen from her home in Cape Town

Responding to the news, radio, and television personality, Sizwe Dhlomo said the de Klerks deserve what's coming at them because he was a thief

Sizwe Dhlomo is among the many South Africans who are unbothered by the burglary that took place at former President FW de Klerk's Cape Town home.

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to the news that FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize was stolen. Image: @sizwedhlomo and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to reports circulating on social media, the former first lady confirmed that someone broke into their home while she was away on holiday.

News24 reports that when Elita returned from her holiday, she found their family safe half empty. She added that she couldn't put a value on what was stolen, but the police were already pursuing a man that worked for the family for over seven years.

The news has been met with mixed emotions by social media users, including Sizwe Dhlomo, who seemed to suggest that they got what they deserved. He headed to his Twitter page to react to the news with a post, calling the late FW de Klerk a thief. He tweeted:

"The thief deserves it as much as he did… ‍♂️"

Social media users react:

@MJNcubeOfficial said:

"That's the tweet I've been waiting for."

@GlobalLungelo wrote:

"@SizweDhlomo Yo by the way I watched your episode on Mac G, Jas Prince and J Prince Jnr are different people. Jas Prince wasn't at the scene."

