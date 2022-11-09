Terry Pheto and her sister Dimakatso have both been implicated in reports of corruption a recently surfaced

Dimakatso is reportedly involved in stealing over R3 million in funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

Terry Pheto is implicated in the corruption after her property was processed through proceeds coming from illegal deals by her sibling

Terry Pheto's legal trouble continues to grow as more information comes out. The beloved actress has been implicated in fraudulent activities with her sister Dimakatso.

Terry Pheto was further implicated in corruption after more details of how they received undue funding from the National Lotteries Commission surfaced. Image:@terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Terry has been in headlines following reports, with many people wondering how she got involved. Many South Africans reacted to learning that the actress's sister may have been the main hand behind the corruption reports.

Terry Pheto's sister causes legal trouble

According to recent reports, Terry's sister Dimakatso got exposed for registering an NGO after not meeting the requirements but still receiving funding of R3.5 million. In a Twitter post, journalist Raymond Joseph from Ground Up alleges that Dimakatso received R1.5 million a month later.

Joseph's investigations also claim that Terry's house was built by a developer who received R3 million from a company that received R20 million rands from National Lotteries Commission.

Netizens reacted to the news with Lenny pointing fingers at the international lotto for corruption. Many expressed their anger that so much money was stolen when many other organisations genuinely needed it.

@equalAradio

"Lotto must be investigated thoroughly. This was clearly an inside job. That money changed a lot of hands. A lot happened in between. The truth must prevail."

@_Mapula_M

"This is sus. It's bigger than this."

@Buchule_Putini

"She shouldn’t have written that statement."

@nongalo_scelo

"Animal farm. They will never be any arrest."

@meikentgpm

"Meanwhile qualifying NPOs are made to jump hoops, swim oceans just to rejected in the end @sa_lottery"

@JustineLimLaw

"Someone (some two?) is going to jail ne?"

@MURKYCLEAR

Lock ha AAAAND the sister up!

@Domi_Os

Y’all are disrespecting people's money @sa_lottery

@crafts_dinaledi

Ngeloxesha thina ngabanye sisokola njani to get funding because we dont have connections while abanye get fundings zilandelelana."

@ManOfTheYear808

The sad part is that nothing is gonna happen to them. They just gonna go quiet for a few months and come back to society like nothing ever happened.

@Ilze69071616

"If you have ever had the displeasure of applying at lotto for ngo's that do amazing work & are in genuine need of funding; You would understand how frustrating it is to learn of all the skelmgeid. Dit maak my naar."

