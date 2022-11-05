Tsotsi star Terry Pheto is the talk of the town following allegations that she was linked to lotto and property fraud

Reports indicate that the star the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) ceased some properties belonging to the star

Social media users have called for the SIU also to investigate socialites like Sithelo Shozi and Kefilwe Mabote's sources of wealth because they seemingly live beyond their pay grades

Terry Pheto's fraud allegations have prompted social media users to call for the investigations of other celebrities living lavishly but not doing much in the industry.

Social media users have called on investigators to look into stars like Sithelo Shozi following Terry Pheto's fraud allegations. Image: @terrypheto & @sithelo.

The Tsotsi lead actress made headlines following reports that she was being implicated in a property fraud case that is currently being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Responding to the claims, Twitter users bashed the actress for living a soft life from ill-gotten funds. The conversation also led others to call for investigators to look at stars like Sithelo Shozi, Bonang Matheba and Kefilwe Mabote. The post read:

"These people who investigated Terry Pheto must also come for people like Sithelo. Who are known as “hard workers”, but we don’t even know what they really do."

Twitter users agreed with the post, with many stating that peeps like Sithelo Shozi are balling with expensive cars and designer clothes but don't even have a proper job.

@thee_adv said:

"Wasn't she paid by uMa of that boy to stay away from the boy? Sizwa bathi."

@chego_follow added:

"Can we make the list longer I will start #kefilweMabote."

@Nokulun66188298 commented:

"She gigs in one province, unlike bo coffee, for 15k to 25k. The numbers aren't adding up."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"She doesn’t have any endorsements… she doing small Gigs. One hit nyana … but her slaying is beyond."

