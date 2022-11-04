According to reports, Shauwn Mkhize, also known as MaMkhize, has taken to her timeline to call out the fans of the DRC soccer team Mazembe

Mamkhize spoke out about the truly awful treatment her football team, Royal AM, received while playing against Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

According to the reality TV star, Mazembe's fans were unruly, even going inside the stadium to distract her player, and the referees said nothing

Royal AM boss Shauwn "MaMkhize Mkhize recently took to social media to open up about the terrible time she and Royal AM team players had in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize reveals the horrible treatment Royal FM received in DRC Congo when playing against Mazembe. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

On November 2nd, Royal AM played against Mazembe and was defeated 2-0.

However, the loss appears to be MaMkhize's last concern, as she took online to condemn Congolese soccer lovers who had gathered at the stadium.

MaMkhize calls out Congolese soccer fans

According to the Daily Sun, Mamkhize witnessed hostility in how her team was treated throughout the match. The reality TV star claimed that Congolese soccer fans were unruly. They entered the stadium to distract Royal AM players, including her goalkeeper, and the referee said nothing.

"I have never seen something like this in my entire life. South Africa is such a good country. What I have seen today-no, no, no."

The Kwa Mam' Mkhize star admitted to being stressed but is thankful that no Royal AM players were in danger.

"I was under stress, but now we are home and we are safe. I will talk more about this matter, but from what I have seen, no way."

After the post reported by Daily Sun, MaMkhize shared the following update on Instagram:

Mzansi soccer lovers don't feel sorry for MaMkhize and Royal AM players

@lubisimories said:

"That's one of the reasons why Kaizer Motaung did not want to play for the CAF Champions League because there's no fair play."

@JackNingi shared:

"CAF is not for sissies. At Sundowns we do not cry about the hostility or bad treatment, we forge our way through it and come back with victories, we are MAMELODI SUNDOWNS."

@LoshMacassete posted:

"Then when they come to play here, you guys are busy with the Spirit of Ubuntu you treat them nice mxm"

@RaeRalp posted:

"Welcome to the real soccer world... it's not like soft tenders one gets and never build a single house."

@NxumaloThabani replied:"

"Sorry MaMkhize, we learn new things every day and new behavioral patterns."

@risimamhlongo also said:

"These ones should just enjoy their money, football will hurt them!'

@aubreyaphane alos shared:

"Iyooo, Nothing new here."

@mr_shimmy added:

"Ask Orlando Pirates they know."

MaMkhize goes all out for Royal AM

