MaMkhize has been crowned the boss of the year once again after flying the Royal AM team in a private jet

The boys, who were going to Zambia to face another team, caused a stir at the airport after showing up rocking their fancy tracksuits

Social media users headed to the reality TV star's comments section to laud her for always going above and beyond for her employees

MaMkhize is the queen she thinks she is. The uncontested Mzansi queen of bling left her followers' jaws on the floor after flexing her financial muscle once again.

MaMkhize recently turned heads when she hired a private jet to fly her team Royal AM to Zambia. Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

The Kwa MaMkhize star hired an entire private jet to fly her Royal AM boys and technical team to Zambia for a match.

Shauwn Mkhize headed to her Instagram page to share a clip of the showstopping moment she and the team arrived at the airport looking fly in their fancy tracksuits. Mzansi was taken aback by the fact that the flamboyant businesswoman hired a private jet for the team; talk about levels. She wrote:

"Landed safely in Ndola, Zambia. When we arrived, our travel bus, unfortunately, had a lot of mosquitos inside, but we moved forward we can prepare with our tablets We’ll be doing what we came here to do and making our trip back home soon afterwards. Good Luck to my boys @royalam_fc for their #CafConfederations fixture against Zesco FC. "

The stunner and her team kept applying pressure to the opponents even after landing in a private jet. She posted another clip looking elegant in black and gold fits. She added:

"MatchDay ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Wearing all black to represent the team @royalam_fc. WE ARE READY to take on @zescounitedfc ."

The show-off paid off as the team emerged victorious in the game. MaMkhize gushed over her team in another post. She wrote:

"Congratulations @royalam_fc mommy is very happy We now have one more game before the group stages and look forward to the journey ahead. . A big thank you to our hosts @zescounitedfc your team really brought us a great fight. It was a difficult game, but we managed to get our desired goal. . Thank you, Zambia God is great we came back from Swaziland, now Zambia now it’s operation Lybia."

