Sithelo Shozi has finally addressed the rumours that Andile Mpisane's family paid her off after alleging that she was abused

The Durban-based DJ had the rumour mill spinning when she splashed on a Land Rover Defender V8 estimated to cost R2.3 million months after getting a BBL and a new set of teeth

Responding to the claims that she was paid off, the mother of three said she is waiting for the court date, which is 31 October

Sithelo Shozi still maintains that she was not paid off to drop her gender-based violence allegations against her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi finally broke her silence on the allegations that MaMkhize paid her off. Image: @sithelo and @kwa_mamkhize.

The popular DJ who suddenly went mum on the matter had peeps thinking she was paid off by Andile Mpisane's wealthy family.

Months after setting social media on fire with her allegations, the stunner has been splashing some money, causing Mzansi to suspect she was bought. It all started when she revealed that she was going to Turkey to have a BBL and to buy new teeth. Although she was all smiles and flaunting her new body, fans were still suspicious about her source of income.

When the BBL rumours were about to die down, the Durban-based DJ added fuel to fire when she bought a matte black Land Rover Defender V8 that left peeps drooling. According to reports, the fancy whip costs around R2.3M. Once again, people started speculating that MaMkhize was the one sponsoring her flashy lifestyle.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of three rubbished the claims saying she still maintains that Andile Mpisane beat her to a pulp. Sithelo Shozi said she usually doesn't address rumours, but this one caught her attention. She further stated that the allegations are now a court case therefore, she is letting her attorneys handle the matter while waiting for the court date.

