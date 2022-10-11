The University of South Africa caught smoke its social media team posted a nasty caption with a snap of four graduates

One of the four women in the snap looked like Makhadzi and according to reports, many of the singer's fans tagged her when they replied to the post

The institution deleted the nasty caption after social media users slammed the caption and accused the university of being sexist

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is catching smoke for a poor caption of their now-deleted post. The institution shared a collage of four women graduates who excelled in their studies and one of them looked like singer Makhadzi.

A woman who looks like Makhadzi graduated from the University of South Africa. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Peeps slammed the university after it posted the nasty caption. Some accused Unisa of being sexist. In the now-deleted tweet, the university said:

"You worked your b*tt off, now shake your booty for some fun. Congrats on your Distinction #circleofexcellence #2022UnisaGraduations."

ZAlebs reports that many people shared that the fourth woman on the snap looked like Makhadzi and her fans tagged her on the post as they thought she had also graduated.

Briefly News saw some of the post from peeps who slammed Unisa for its caption. Some asked the university's social media team to delete the nasty post and they did. Tweep @MothebeThebi reacted to the screenshot:

"Young people have taken over these corporate accounts and they are just being what they are, 'young people'."

Source: Briefly News