DJ Sbu has opened up about spending his money recklessly when he was still younger. The media personality shared that he has since downgraded due his past bad financial decisions.

DJ Sbu opened up about overspending when he lived the celebrity life. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The former Metro FM presenter was speaking during the recent episode of The Penuel Show. He shared that he used to live an expensive lifestyle back when he was still on the come up.

DJ Sbu blamed himself for "falling" when it came to his past financial decisions. He shared that he used to travel, drive lux cars and partied a lot when he lived the celebrity life.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu agreed that he was overspending at the time but now doing "better" than before.

"I looked richer than I was."

He added that he feels comfortable to live the way he's living now. The star further shared that he's happy with the decisions that he's making after venturing into business.

