Nasty C revealed that he regrets buying an expensive Rolex watch with his first big cheque when he was still on the come up

The rapper was a guest on an American podcast when he shared that he lost the same lux watch during a home invasion back in South Africa

The 25-year-old star also shared that he bought an apartment with his first big cheque and he's leasing it out as he has relocated to the US

Nasty C has shared that he regrets buying an expensive Rolex watch. The rapper was a guest on a New York podcast Street Walks With Saige Jones.

The hip-hop artist from Mzansi, who has relocated to the US, shared that he lost the same lux watch during a home invasion. The watches range from R93 000 to R3 million in Mzansi, according to TshisaLIVE.

Nasty C further told Saige Jones on the YouTube show that buying the watch was not necessary but "was stupid". The star shared that he also bought an apartment with his first big cheque. He's currently leasing it out.

Peeps took to the show's comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on the interview. Many said the interview was dope and relatable.

fantastic fan commented:

"Wow, what an organic interview we got another side of Nasty C we didn't even knew about. What's to stood up the most for me in this interview is the manifestation of the law of attraction and how he applies its to his life. I should apply it also."

AFRICA FINPRENEUR HUB said:

"Best rapper in AFRICA......absolutely marketable."

Lesego JustVibes wrote:

"We don’t have creative interviewers like you back here in SA, seeing something like this is very refreshing. Came here for Nasty c but I’m staying for the content."

Leendor maphanga commented:

"Nasty C was Born to Win regardless of what he had to face in life losing a parent is a not a child’s play great interview and different to the most."

Football Shorts - Score Hero said:

"Nasty C fits everywhere..... Congratulations for hitting 1M subscribers on his YouTube channel."

lindani chemane added:

"One of the dopest interviews ever, so authentic and relatable."

Source: Briefly News