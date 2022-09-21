K Naomi has also taken to her timeline to show love to Nasty C for his dope lyrics on AKA's new single Lemons (Lemonade)

Along with a fire emoji, the stunning media personality quoted the talented rapper's dope bars when she posted on social media

K Naomi joined the likes of Black Coffee who also showed love to Nasty C for penning the dope lyrics about people who are always travelling out of their own countries

K Naomi has joined the list of stars who have praised Nasty C for being a dope lyricist. The media personality took to her timeline to sing the rapper's praises for doing the things on his verse in AKA 's new single, Lemons (Lemonade).

K Naomi showed love to Nasty C for penning dope lyrics on ’Lemons (Lemonade)'. Image: @knaomin, @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

The TV personality shared a fire emoji along with the There They Go hitmaker's lyrics. Just like world-renowned DJ, K Naomi is also head-over-heels in love with Nasty's fire line, "Always out the country, guess I'm a Zai Zai."

People who usually travel out of the country to foreign land are now referring to themselves as Zai Zais after the dope line by Nasty C simply meaning a foreigner or tourist. Taking to Twitter, K Naomi wrote:

"Nasty C on ‘Lemonade’: 'Zaba Zaba Zaba Zai Zaba Zai. Always out the country, guess I'm a Zai Zai…'."

Black Coffee quotes Nasty C's new lyrics

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is a fan of Nasty C's music. The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to share a snap of himself arriving in, Naples, Campania in Italy.

He captioned the dope snap with some of Nasty C's bars. The rapper dropped fire lyrics in his new single with AKA titled Lemons (Lemonade).

In the track, the There They Go hitmaker says he's always out of Mzansi and referred to himself as a Zai Zai. Zai Zai is a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal slang meaning foreigner or someone's who is always travelling to foreign land.

Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned DJ posted a pic of himself in Italy. He captioned the snap:

"Guess I'm a Zai Zai."

Source: Briefly News