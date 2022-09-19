International superstar DJ Black Coffee quoted Nasty C's lyrics when he posted a dope picture on social media

The Grammy-winning DJ was arriving in Naples, Campania in Italy when he used the rapper's new lyrics as a caption to his pic

Nasty C called himself a Zai Zai (someone who's always travelling to other countries) in his new song with AKA

Black Coffee is a fan of Nasty C's music. The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to share a snap of himself arriving in Naples, Campania in Italy.

Black Coffee used Nasty C’s new lyrics as his picture caption. Image: @realblackcoffee, @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

He captioned the dope snap with some of Nasty C's bars. The rapper dropped fire lyrics in his new single with AKA titled Lemons (Lemonade).

In the track, the There They Go hitmaker says he's always out of Mzansi and referred to himself as a Zai Zai. The word Zai Zai is a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal slang meaning foreigner or someone's who is always travelling to foreign land.

Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned DJ posted a pic of himself in Italy. Black Coffee captioned the snap:

"Guess I'm a Zai Zai."

Peeps took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section to react to his post. Many of them were surprised that the superstar has already listened to the new song by Nasty C.

@BoldPercival91 commented:

"Nasty C verse..."

@Ziipho__ wrote:

"Living On The High Way Pepper Steak Pie!"

@madikizelan said:

"Foreigner. He's always out of the country. Living on foreign land."

@Lindzy_Keyz commented:

"Only Durbanites get that line."

@Njube_Ras wrote:

"Across SA borders you are a Zai Zai

@KINGMNC2 added:

"Only people from KZN get this one."

