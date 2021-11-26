DJ Zinhle had the cutest and funniest case of mistaken identity that had fans thinking she was announcing a new stage name

The musician recently became a mother of two when she welcomed her daughter Asante with her bae Murdah Bongz

It is more common for parents to confuse their children's names but how common is it for parents to be called their children's names

With so many different celeb announcements these days, it comes as no surprise that when DJ Zinhle shared a funny misnamed name tag, peeps briefly thought she was alluding to a sudden stage name change.

DJ Zinhle was given a whole new name at a gig this week. Image: @djzinhle and @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has one of the most famous kids in Mzansi with her mini-influencer daughter Kairo Forbes. Just a few months ago, Glamour reported that the hitmaker gave birth to the newest addition to the family. She welcomed another baby girl with her current partner.

The My Name Is hitmaker returned to gigging and upon arrival was greeted with a rather funny surprise. ZAlebs reported that she was given a name card that read "Kairo Jiyane'. What baffled many peeps was that they couldn't get either name correct.

The DJ's real name is Zinhle Jiyane and her daughter is Kairo Forbes, so maybe it's a case of merged identity? The questions are endless. What remains is Zinhle's sense of humour and how she still managed to laugh at the mistake.

DJ Zinhle had fans thinking she was changing her stage name. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly.co.za