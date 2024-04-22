Businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane and her family had a tombstone unveiling ceremony for Sfiso Ncwane

In attendance were Ncwane’s children, her brother Phupho Gumede and other family members

Fans lauded Ayanda for having such a beautiful ceremony, while others asked about Sfiso’s firstborn daughter Nothile

Ayanda Ncwane held an unveiling ceremony for her late husband, Sfiso Ncwane. The family was dressed in white when they unveiled the new tombstone of the late Gospel superstar.

Ayanda Ncwane said her children redesigned Sfiso Ncwane’s tombstone. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ncwane unveils Sfiso Ncwane’s tombstone

Businesswoman and record label boss Ayanda Ncwane shared pictures from Sfiso Ncwane’s tombstone unveiling ceremony. Ncwane passed away in December 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda shared pictures from the ceremony and, in attendance, their sons, her brother Phupho Gumede, and other family members.

Ayanda Ncwane revealed that her sons redesigned the tombstone. In her sweet message, she shared:

"To God be the Glory. Yesterday was a glorious day for our family. Thank you to all who came through for the Unveiling Ceremony ka Bab’Ncwane. Well done boys for redesigning your Dad’s tombstone."

Mzansi asks about Nothile, Sfiso’s firstborn

Heartwarming messages flooded Ayanda Ncwane’s Instagram post. However, a handful of people questioned Nothile’s whereabouts.

In an explosive first episode of the hit The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku Williams revealed that she is Sfiso Ncwane’s baby mama.

Nothile Ncwane is Sfiso’s firstborn, and she recently celebrated her 17th birthday. She also had the opportunity to visit her late father’s grave.

queenb4186 asked:

"Where is your stepdaughter?"

nandezinhle added:

"Where is Nonku's child, Nothile?"

unathi_dlams questioned:

"Hmmmm!! Ayanda you guys forget about a child that clearly exists and that you know very well that it is Sifiso's and she is not at the unveiling. Your beliefs are very selective shame. Both you and Nonku."

luyanda014 said:

"Where is Nothile? This is so wrong."

chrisexcel17 added:

"I hope the stepdaughter was also invited and Sfiso's mum also."

Ayanda and her mother-in-law at loggerheads

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane and Sfiso Ncwane’s mother, Fikile Ncwane’s, longstanding feud has reached an irreparable point.

Fikile disowned Ayanda as her daughter-in-law, claiming that Ayanda obtained a restraining order against her. The mother also asked her to tell the world the truth about Sfiso Ncwane’s passing.

Source: Briefly News