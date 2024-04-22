ANC’s KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo accused former President Jacob Zuma of stealing from the country alongside the Guptas

Mtolo made the statement at a Town Hall Debate hosted by the national broadcaster in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal

Netizens were split by Mtolo’s words, with some saying the country was better when Zuma was president, while others wanted to hear Mtolo’s full comment

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo angers MK supporters by accusing Jacob Zuma of stealing from the country with the Guptas. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The ANC’s KZN Secretary stirred up commotion at an Election Debate when he accused former President Jacob Zuma of handing the country to the Guptas.

ANC’s KZN Secretary riled up MK Party supporters

Bheki Mtolo was addressing a Town Hall Debate hosted by SABC News in Hambanathi Hall in Tongaat on 20 April 2024, ahead of the 29 May 2024 General Election.

He said the contrast between Zuma and his predecessors is that Msholozi stole with the Guptas.

Mtolo’s statement wasn’t well received by MK Party supporters who were part of the debate audience.

In a clip shared by on X, MK Party supporters interrupted Mtolo and broke into the song, ‘Wenzeni uZuma’:

South Africans weigh in on Mtolo's statements

While some netizens weren't impressed with Mtolo’s words, others wanted to hear the secretary's full comments.

@laluh_Majola said:

“But this is not how debate are conducted in other countries. Let the guy express his point. This can't be correct.”

@Xoli44000687 commented:

“The country was better under Zuma, i wish those Guptas can come back. You are fighting for your stomachs.”

@David__46081 pointed out:

“Babu Zuma Party ask a question when Mtolo responded they become Anarchist.”

@Lufunulwenja asked:

“But he doesn't see Oppenheimers Rupert Minel families as a problem? Kuyislinyana lokhu. Kade sisho.”

@ZondiTalent added:

“We were having good life those days of Mr Zuma..like petrol price was lower then now, unemployment rate and food wasn't very expensive like this.”

Mpumalanga residents score free hairdos from the ANC

Briefly News reported that the ANC in Mpumalanga deviated from the party's campaign tactics and adopted something different.

Members of the ruling party offered residents of Buffelspruit free haircuts and treatments during their campaign trail.

The party reportedly raised money to buy the equipment, enlisted skilled hair professionals, and gave children and teenagers haircuts. Read more:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News