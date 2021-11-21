“DJ Julius on the Decks”: Malema Turns Up at #EFFSiyabongaRally, SA in Stitches

EFF leader Julius Malema has SA feeling ready for the festive season after DJ-ing a set at this weekends #EFFSiyabongaRally

Special guests at the event included popular social media influencer, Uncle Vinny

Peeps headed to the comments section to sing Malema's praises following the display of 'musical' talent

Uncle Julius has South Africans feeling all the way turnt up after playing DJ at this weekends #EFFSiyabongaRally. We definitely think he learnt some moves from the younger generation as social media influencer, Uncle Vinny accompanies his favourite politician on the stage.

EFF leader Julius Malema has SA feeling ready for the festive season after DJ-ing a set at this weekends #EFFSiyabongaRally. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

, @EFFSouthAfrica shared the cute clip:

"DJ President @Julius_S_Malema is bringing everyone's essence to life at the #EFFSiyabongaRally," they captioned the post.

Peeps were feeling Malema's vibes and took to the comments section to react. Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Zoe_SZi

The EFF was busy having a party while everyone else stressed about them in coalition discussions Face with tears of joy This country is my favourite

@sr501e1 said:

"Finally, Julius Malema has found his talent politics is not his calling."

@izzy_mtebele said:

"The future president of South Africa."

@The_Usual said:

"Cava the Msholozi dance haha."

@mondlym said:

@Julius_S_Malema

"How do you hate Juju kodwa, people who hate him have a serious problems."

Julius Malema says EFF has nothing to hide after failing to disclose funders

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, said that his party had nothing to hide.

This was his justification for not disclosing the source of the party's funds. The EFF has been heavily criticised by other political parties for refusing to reveal the source of their donations.

Malema questioned why the EFF was under such heavy scrutiny while other parties such as the IFP and FF Plus has also not revealed their funders.

He said that there have been no donations from individuals to the party over R90 000 according to IOL.

Malema said that the EFF was funded through the R10 membership fee, levies of councillors, MPLs and MPs.

The Sunday Times questioned Malema's claims that the party had nothing to declare and asked about the R1.7 million luxury car that was donated to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Source: Briefly.co.za