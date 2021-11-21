Mzansi is seriously not right for teasing Herman Mashaba and Bantu Holomisa with a cute little clip

In the video, two kids can be seen looking super guilty and disorientated after playing in the mud- just like Mashaba and Holomisa after 'playing' with the DA

Peeps found the clip absolutely hysterical and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are really such savages! Peeps headed online to make fun of ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and the UDM's Bantu Holomisa following the breakdown of their coalition with the Democratic Alliance.

Mzansi is seriously not right for teasing Herman Mashaba and Bantu Holomisa with a cute little clip following the #coalitionfail. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, one Twitter user hilariously compared the two leaders to a video of two dirty little boys looking super traumatised after playing in some mud.

"Mashaba and Holomisa returning from coalition talks with the DA," they captioned the comical post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans found the video incredibly hysterical. Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Maano_Dzunpat said:

"I still wonder why @BantuHolomisa is still getting votes cause he is been UDM president for far too long."

@ElvisNyadzani said:

"The DA is a looser in these coalition talks not @Action4SA nor @UDmRevolution."

@Isaac_Mnguni said:

"LOL didn't think coalition talks can be this brutal."

@Sabrina25160910 said:

"DA is making Mashaba's dream to be a mayor a nightmare LMAO, The man just wanted to be a mayor shem."

DA rejects coalition decision to back Mashaba in Joburg, smaller parties angered

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that smaller parties are not at all impressed with the Democratic Alliance(DA) following its decision to put forward its own opposition mayoral candidate in the City of Johannesburg. This was after the DA announced it would consider a coalition government in the municipality, backing ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Speaking on the matter, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said the DA's decision has put the success of the coalition in jeopardy.

"They announced that they are going to have their own mayoral candidate so the whole political arrangement now is on shaky ground because of what they have done," he told EWN.

Opposition leaders seem to feel some foul play is in the works, especially considering the DA’s announcement to withdraw their backing came less than 24 hours after all coalition parties had agreed to support DA mayoral candidate Randal Williams in the City of Tshwane, IOL reports.

Opening up about the matter, Mashaba says the DA's decision was both arrogant and disappointing.

"They really demonstrate from the beginning the DA's arrogance and being habitual liars," Mashaba said.

Source: Briefly.co.za