DA Rejects Coalition Decision to Back Mashaba in Joburg, Smaller Parties Angered

Smaller political parties are criticising the Democratic Alliance following the parties decision to withdraw their support for Herman Mashaba

Instead, the DA has put forward their own mayoral candidate in Johannesburg which some believe may put the coalition in jeopardy

Mashaba has called the actions of the DA "arrogant" and "disappointing"

JOHANNESBURG- Smaller parties are not at all impressed with the Democratic Alliance(DA) following its decision to put forward its own opposition mayoral candidate in the City of Johannesburg. This was after the DA announced it would consider a coalition government in the municipality, backing ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Smaller political parties are criticising the Democratic Alliance following the parties decision to withdraw their support for Herman Mashaba.

Speaking on the matter, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said the DA's decision has put the success of the coalition in jeopardy.

"They announced that they are going to have their own mayoral candidate so the whole political arrangement now is on shaky ground because of what they have done," he told EWN.

Opposition leaders seem to feel some foul play is in the works, especially considering the DA’s announcement to withdraw their backing came less than 24 hours after all coalition parties had agreed to support DA mayoral candidate Randal Williams in the City of Tshwane, IOL reports.

Opening up about the matter, Mashaba says the DA's decision was both arrogant and disappointing.

"They really demonstrate from the beginning the DA's arrogance and being habitual liars," Mashaba said.

DA scuttles deal with ActionSA, sinking Mashaba's dreams of being mayor

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba's plans for becoming mayor of Johannesburg have received a major blow after the Democratic Alliance rejected the deal.

The deal would have seen Mashaba become mayor of Johannesburg and in return, the DA would remain in control of Tshwane.

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the deal was not possible because it meant that the EFF's support would be required.

He said that the coalition did not have enough support and would require the EFF's help which is something the DA rejected.

Earlier, it had seemed almost inevitable that Mashaba would return as mayor, the situation is still very fluid.

