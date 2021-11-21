Julius Malema says EFF has nothing to hide after failing to disclose funders

EFF leader Julius Malema says that his party has nothing to hide after being grilled over not revealing the party's donors

Malema said that the party did not have to declare anything because none of its donors donated over R90 000

However, questions are being raised over the party's expenditure particularly after the EFF donated a R1.7 million car to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, said that his party had nothing to hide.

This was his justification for not disclosing the source of the party's funds. The EFF has been heavily criticised by other political parties for refusing to reveal the source of their donations.

Julius Malema says that the EFF has nothing to hide.

Source: Twitter

Malema questioned why the EFF was under such heavy scrutiny while other parties such as the IFP and FF Plus has also not revealed their funders.

He said that there have been no donations from individuals to the party over R90 000 according to IOL.

Malema said that the EFF was funded through the R10 membership fee, levies of councillors, MPLs and MPs.

The Sunday Times questioned Malema's claims that the party had nothing to declare and asked about the R1.7 million luxury car that was donated to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

