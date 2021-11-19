EFF Slaughters 5 Cows in Thanksgiving Rally in Tembisa, South Africa Reacts

The Economic Freedom Fighters are holding a rally to thank their voters after the local government elections

In preparation for the event, the party slaughtered five cows, which will be cooked and served at the rally

Some South Africans are grateful for the party's gesture, while others criticised the party for not helping people in a more sustainable manner

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will hold a thanksgiving rally or "Siyabonga rally" tomorrow. Ahead of this event, the party held a drive-by where five cows were slaughtered to be served at the rally.

The rally's purpose is to create an opportunity for the EFF to thank its voters after the local government election, which was held at the beginning of the month.

Julius Malema, the party's president, will lead the ceremony, which will be held in Tembisa, on the East Rand of Gauteng, SABC News reports.

South Africa reacts to EFF rally

@Mdlwembe6 said:

"That's beautiful. Thank you EFF for doing it the African way. I'll be there tomorrow!!!"

@KevTheMan40 believes:

"The poor will have a meal and leave as poor as they came lol."

@Khaya61579751 shared:

"our people will eat nice tomorrow thanks EFF"

@TiaanViljoen8 said:

"Slaughtering cows in a park. The most #EFF thing ever."

EFF and Julius Malema slaughter cow gifted by King Goodwill Zwelithini

Earlier Briefly News reported that in a quest to thank their voters for showing faith in their election manifesto, Economic Freedom Fighters are hosting a rally to thank their supporters.

The EFF recently embarked on a journey to out the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance in the most recent local government elections earlier this month.

The party’s Commander in Chief headed to Twitter to share a snap of their proceedings, saying they are slaughtering cows. In addition, Juju says one of the cows they are slaughtering is the one they received from the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini back in 2017.

Malema says the bull was given to them as a gift and they will share it with the community or the children who are under the king’s leadership. He wrote:

“It was in 2017 when our father, The late Amazulu Nation King, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, gave us a Bull. I'm happy it was the first one to be slaughtered today, and we will share it with Abantwana be’Nkosi tomorrow. Bayede.”

