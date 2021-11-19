The Economic Freedom Fighters are holding their celebrations this weekend as they look at their progress in the previous elections

EFF CIC Julius Malema says they are slaughtering one of the bulls they were given by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

South African social media users are now reacting to the Twitter post and say the outspoken leader will definitely come right one day

In a quest to thank their voters for showing faith in their election manifesto, Economic Freedom Fighters are hosting a rally to thank their supporters. The EFF recently embarked on a journey to out the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance in the most recent local government elections earlier this month.

The party’s Commander in Chief headed to Twitter to share a snap of their proceedings, saying they are slaughtering cows. In addition, Juju says one of the cows they are slaughtering is the one they received from the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini back in 2017.

Malema says the bull was given to them as a gift and they will share it with the community or the children who are under the king’s leadership. He wrote:

“It was in 2017 when our father, The late Amazulu Nation King, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, gave us a Bull. I'm happy it was the first one to be slaughtered today, and we will share it with Abantwana be’Nkosi tomorrow. Bayede.”

EFF and Julius Malema are holding a Siyabongo Rally.

Source: Getty Images

@KingK1085 said:

“In 2024 EFF will be reduced to another COPE you've annoyed us long enough, It's time to go.”

@MurielNaiddo said:

“What exactly are you celebrating, you failed to win any municipality through the ballot, you failed to win Pretoria through backroom deals as @HermanMashaba rejected you!”

@nguLindokuhle said:

“It doesn't have to be about politics all the time, stop messing up your brains.”

@SengangaWa said:

“How many people are you inviting for one bull? You should have a limit. So u cooking today, people are going to eat tomorrow?”

@Malakoaneelvis said:

“Look like EFF is not into politics anymore, They are competing with Gift of the Givers, but specializing in buying cars for delinquents.”

@Mmuiwabatho said:

“You will come alright brother. Some ppl start by hating him and then they come to realise that Malema is not worth the hate.”

Julius Malema gives 2 cows to the Royal Palace, SA has mixed thoughts

Checking out a previous story, Briefly News reported that the EFF's Julius Malema recently decided to extend a hand of kindness to the royal family after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini by donating two cows to them.

Heading online, a staunch EFF supporter with the handle, @Kgomo389. The post that was made by the young lady explains that Malema had bought and delivered the cows to the royal palace.

The post also includes a snap of the leader handing over the cows to the royal family.

"Julius Malema donated two cows to the AmaZulu Royal Palace. #EFFAtZuluRoyalPalace," she captioned the image of Malema and a few other EFF members at the royal palace.

Source: Briefly.co.za