The MK Party responded to news that the African National Congress is appealing the Durban High Court's ruling

The Court dismissed the ANC's application to stop the MK party from using the spear and warrior logo

The MKP spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, called the ruling party's secretary-general Mbalula a lazy thinker

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, slammed the African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. His scathing criticism came after the ruling party announced it would appeal the Durban High Court's ruling in its battle against the MKP.

ANC to appeal the MK ruling

SABC News reported that the ANC will appeal the Court's ruling. The Court dismissed the ANC's case with costs after the ANC dragged the MKP to Court for using its name and logo. Ndhlela roasted Mbalula and challenged his understanding of the law.

"Mbalula is a lazy thinker. He is trying to articulate laws that he doesn't understand. Such is the nature of the incompetence in the ANC leadership," he said.

What you need to know about the ANC vs the MKP saga

Another entity, Legacy Projects, joined the fray and claimed the MK's logo belongs to them

The Durban High Court was initially supposed to rule on the matter in March, but it postponed the ruling

It dismissed the case with costs, and members of the MKP celebrated the victory

South Africans have mixed reactions

Netizens on Facebook had mixed feelings about the case.

DiVerse Prince-Ahmed said:

"Msholozi is turning their world upside down. People are tired of them and are now fighting unnecessary wars because they feel their time has come."

Joseph Kamanga Kaitekete said:

"Now the MK is gaining popularity because of the ANC. I think the ANC should leave the MK party alone. The MK'S court victories expose how weak and desperate the ANC is."

Tekashi Dollarz said:

"Some will regret this one day following certain people just because they are popular."

Thabiso Femele said:

"The ANC is desperate, and it will lose power."

BK RSA said:

"The ANC is wasting its time."

