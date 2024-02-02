The Independent Electoral Commission has submitted an affidavit about the matter the African National Congress brought about the MK before them

The ruling party requested that the MK's registration as a party be reversed as it is challenging its use of the MK name

The IEC also refuted claims made by Jacob Zuma that the electoral body is biased towards the ruling party

The ANC and the MK are at war, and the IEC is caught in the middle. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

The Independent Electoral Commission submitted an affidavit after the African National Congress requested that the MK party be deregistered. The ANC challenged the MK party's use of the MK name as a trademark issue, and former president Jacob Zuma accused the IEC of bias, which the IEC denied.

ANC challenges MK party's registration status

According to eNCA, the ANC has taken the MK party, which Zuma announced on the Day of Reconciliation, to court over trademark rights. The ANC is disputing the use of the MK name, as the MK has historically been the military wing of the ruling party, particularly during Apartheid. The Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the electoral body submitted an affidavit which explains how the MK registered itself as a political party.

Mamabolo also slammed claims Zuma made. Zuma reportedly accused the IEC of showing favour to the ANC. Mamabolo retorted that anyone with evidence that a commissioner or an electoral official misbehaves can approach the electoral court. ANC members have aimed at the MK party in the past, with the ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatjie, calling it a cult.

Mzansi have different views from the IEC

South Africans commented and shared opposing views.

Busika Lamyeni said:

"ANC hates opposition. They know the MK will give them a headache, so now they want to deregister them."

Bouga Koulibaly Mogorosi said:

"The IEC is at it again."

Selena Govender observed:

"IF I'm not mistaken, the MK was registered before the ANC started demanding from the IEC to get involved."

Martin Badenhorst said:

"While they are there, can they ask if we can remove the criminal organisation that is the ANC off the ballot papers?"

