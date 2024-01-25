The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Makatji, called the new MK party cult

Malatjie accused Zuma of causing severe damage to the ANC and remarked that this was despite all the ANC has done for the party

He also believed that the MK party would not have a significant impact on the upcoming elections

Collen Malatjie accused Zuma of leading an ANC cult. Images: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images and Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatjie, compared the MK party to a cult. He further accused former president Jacob Zuma of bringing the party to such a dispute that he caused a lot of damage.

Collen Malatji compares the MK party to cult

According to SABC News, Malatjie slammed Jacob Zuma's support of the newly formed MK party. He called Zuma out for choosing to abandon the ruling party at a time when he was supposed to contribute to its repair and not its destruction. He added that it would be selfish for Zuma to create an organisation likened to a cult that panderrs to tribal politics.

The Democratic Alliance snubbed the MK party and asserted that the party has no power in the KwaZulu-Natala province. This province is congested by political parties like the DA, the MK party, the ANC and the EFF.

Mzansi finds political squabbling distasteful

Netizens on Facebook regarded the squabble between the ANC and Zuma as classless.

Themba Sibiya said:

"They're busy pointing fingers at each other while we have loadshedding and youth employment."

Mlungisi Ngeleka asked:

"Is this the only thing they thought of to try and regain strength?"

Moguy O'lekker said:

"Youth fighting to keep ancestors in power."

Nnyana Mekgoe added:

"A confused ANC produces cults."

Edwin Janiero Kgotos said:

"The name-calling never stops."

MK party denies Zuma hates Cyril Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK arts denied that the party supports them because Zuma hates President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is after the ANC's KZN secretary general, Bheki Mtoto, slammed Zuma and compared his MK support to resigning from the ANC. South Africans are greedy with Mtolo and assert that Zuma despises Cupcake.

