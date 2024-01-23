The African National Congress's National Executive Committee is expected to meet on Friday, 26 January

The topics will include the country's political developments and the newly formed MK party

South Africans laughed and remarked at how little this would change their desire to vote the ANC out

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The NEC is expected to talk about Zuma supporting the MK party. Images: Photo by Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One of the topics on the African National Congress's National Executive Committee will be the newly formed MK party, amongst other newly formed parties. The ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri pointed out that the ruling party wanted to reserve the discussion of the MK party for such a time.

ANC to discuss MK party at NEC meeting

The former president, Jacob Zuma, cast his lot with the newly formed MK party on 16 December when he pledged to vote for them, not for the African National Congress. His actions were deemed controversial and caused a stir within the party ranks. According to SABC News, ANC bigwigs were unimpressed with Zuma. They firmly slammed him.

The party's provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, called Zuma a liability and said Zuma should apologise to the party and Ramaphosa. The Eastern Cape's provincial secretary, Oscar Mbuyane, said Zuma could not secure elections in his ward. Dr Zweli Mkhize, on the other hand, called for calm.

Netizens unfazed by NEC meeting

South Africans on Facebook were determined to vote the ANC out in the upcoming elections.

Leonard Stepanov said:

"It's so unfortunate. The ANC has trashed the country to kingdom come."

Sarah George exclaimed:

"Too little, too late. Already it's the most disliked party of the century."

Donald Christie added:

"The corrupt ANC can't even run a spaza shop."

Phila Ndlovu:

"No, they are late. We will vote for MK."

Cyril Rmaphosa pleads for more time on behalf of the ANC

Similarly, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa pleaded that the African National Congress needed more time to effect the change it needed in the country.

Ramaphosa compared the country to China and said that since China had a 100-year plan, it stands to reason that the ANC should be given as much time. South Africans laughed at the suggestion and expressed how tired they were of the ANC.

