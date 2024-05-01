South Africa is known for its friendly people, gorgeous landscape, and pleasant weather. Whether you are a tourist wanting to explore all the country has to offer or a local looking for a relaxed day out, visiting your local beach is a must-do. What are some of the best beaches in Cape Town for a refreshing break from city life?

The best beaches in Cape Town for a perfect getaway. Photo: N. Marais (Modified by editor)

Source: Original

Besides getting a great tan, spending a day at the beach has various benefits. A sunny day at the beach provides much-needed vitamin D for immune system support and healthy bones. Typical beach activities also mean physical activity, which gives you exercise and leads to improved sleep.

Cape Town's beaches are among some of the highest-rated globally. They are clean, sandy beaches against breathtaking mountains. With all of the options available, what are some of the best beaches in Cape Town?

What are the top 7 beaches in Cape Town?

Once you have decided to enjoy a warm day at one of the area's pristine beaches, what is the most beautiful beach in Cape Town? Here are the top ten beaches in Cape Town, in no particular order.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, such as go2africa, Tripadvisor, and Inside Guide. We also include official statistics, expert opinions, user feedback, and other relevant metrics. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during ranking compilation.

Beach Location Boulders Beach Simon's Town, Cape Town Clifton 4th Victoria Road, Clifton Bay, Atlantic Seaboard, Cape Town Cosy Bay Victoria Road, Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Town Llandudno Beach Victoria Road, Llandudno, Cape Town Muizenberg Beach Beach Road, Muizenberg, Cape Town Camps Bay Beach 63 Victoria Road, Cape Town Oudekraal Beach Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Point, Cape Town

7. Boulders Beach

Boulders Beach is home to a colony of native penguins who settled in 1982. Photo: ICHAUVEL

Source: Getty Images

Address: Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995

Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995 Contact: 021 786 2329

021 786 2329 Entry fee: R190

R190 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews

Boulders Beach is a trendy choice for tourists and locals. This pristine beach has scenic boulders located slightly into the scene, and the colony of native penguins is a major draw. The African penguins settled in the area in 1982 and are critically endangered, making them a massive draw to the beach.

6. Clifton 4th

Clifton 4th is a clean, scenic beach with Blue Flag status. Photos: Sunshine Seeds

Source: Getty Images

Address: Victoria Road, Clifton Bay, Atlantic Seaboard, Cape Town

Victoria Road, Clifton Bay, Atlantic Seaboard, Cape Town Contact: 021 444 0421

021 444 0421 Entry fee: Free (R60 for an umbrella rental, R120 for a sunbed)

Free (R60 for an umbrella rental, R120 for a sunbed) Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Clifton Beach technically has four beaches, but Clifton 4th is the largest and most popular. It is a clean, scenic beach with Blue Flag status, an international award given to beaches of the highest grade through cleanliness, safety, amenities, and environmentally conscious initiatives.

5. Cosy Bay

Cosy Bay is one of the secret beaches in Cape Town that are a must-see. Photo: @cathimole and @raglan.lee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: Victoria Road, Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Town

Victoria Road, Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Town Entry fee: Small fee (undisclosed)

Small fee (undisclosed) Rating: 4.6/5 on Google reviews

Also known as Sandy Cove, Cosy Bay is one of the secret beaches in Cape Town that are a must-see. Considered a 'hidden gem', this beach provides those looking for a quiet place to enjoy a beach day away from the hustle and bustle of the more mainstream beaches. The beach has breathtaking views of mountainous scenes and golden beach sand. There is said to be a 'small fee' included, but the fee has not been mentioned.

4. Llandudno Beach

Llandudno is a cosy beach nestled against a mountainous area home to various luxury apartments. Photo: Dhoxax

Source: Getty Images

Address: Victoria Road, Llandudno, Cape Town

Victoria Road, Llandudno, Cape Town Entry fee: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Llandudno is a cosy beach nestled against a mountainous area home to various luxury apartments. Although the beach has no amenities, its scenic nature, crystal clear water and cleanliness make it a top spot. No entry fee has been reported or confirmed online.

3. Muizenberg Beach

Muizenberg Beach has various amenities and is a tranquil, scenic beach. Photo: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Address: Beach Road, Muizenberg, Cape Town

Beach Road, Muizenberg, Cape Town Contact: 083 414 0567

083 414 0567 Entry fee: Free

Free Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Prepare to be amazed at Muizenberg Beach, which has various amenities and is a tranquil, scenic beach. Known for its brightly-coloured beach huts and crystal clear water, the cosy beach is a paradise for surfers and those wanting a relaxing beach day.

2. Camps Bay Beach

Camps Bay is considered a party beach thanks to its promenade, adorned with clubs, restaurants, and hotels. Photo: Franz Marc Frei

Source: Getty Images

Address: 63 Victoria Road, Cape Town

63 Victoria Road, Cape Town Contact: 021 444 0421

021 444 0421 Entry fee: Free

Free Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Camps Bay is considered a party beach thanks to its promenade, adorned with clubs, restaurants, and hotels. The beach is lined by a lush lawn and palm trees, with clean, soft sand that makes a day at the beach memorable.

1. Oudekraal Beach

Some activities at Oudekraal Beach include braais, picnics, swimming, and snorkelling. Photo: Benny Marty

Source: Getty Images

Address: Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Point, Cape Town

Oudekraal Nature Reserve, Cape Point, Cape Town Contact: 021 712 0527

021 712 0527 Entry fee: Adults R30, children R15

Oudekaraal Beach is the ideal place to visit if you want a cosier, smaller spot to enjoy a more low-key day out. Some activities you can enjoy include braais, picnics, swimming, and snorkelling while observing a 45-year-old shipwreck.

Which beach has warm water in Cape Town?

Warm beaches in Cape Town are hard to come by as the City sits on the Atlantic, which is colder than the Indian Sea. Thompsons reports that Muizenberg Beach has slightly warmer waters than others, making it ideal for those looking to enjoy swimming and water sports.

The best beaches in Cape Town for a perfect getaway. Photo: N. Marais (Modified by editor)

Source: Original

Which beach is safe to swim in Cape Town?

Many Cape Town beaches allow for swimming and are made safe through various measures. According to This is Cape Town, Some safe swimming beaches include Oudekraal Beach, Muizenberg Beach, and Boulders Beach.

What beach towns are in Cape Town?

There are many iconic beach towns for tourists and locals to visit. The beaches mentioned above are nestled in a must-see city with various restaurants, coffee shops, and other activities.

Do you pay to go to the beach in Cape Town?

Although most beaches in Cape Town are free of charge, a few you pay to enter. According to The Happy Traveller, Boulders Beach, the Cape Point Nature Reserve beaches, and Oudekraal, part of Table Mountain National Park, are all paid beaches.

The best beaches in Cape Town offer visitors from far and wide pristine beaches with breathtaking views, crystal clear water, and various amenities. The beaches mentioned above are a must-see for a memorable beach experience in Cape Town.

READ ALSO: Cape Town's top wine farms

Briefly.co.za published a post about the top wine farms in Cape Town. If you are looking for delicious wine, stunning views, and a relaxing setting, the amenities on our list are just for you.

Cape Town has been producing some of the finest wines in the world. Is your favourite wine farm in Cape Town on the list?

Source: Briefly News