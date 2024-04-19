Global site navigation

Top 15 wine farms in Cape Town and why you should visit them
Top 15 wine farms in Cape Town and why you should visit them

by  Justine De Lange

Wine farms have long attracted wine connoisseurs, offering delectable wines in a dreamy countryside setting and vital knowledge of how the wine-making process works. Although wine lovers would adore visiting a local vineyard to learn more about the ins and outs, those simply looking for a relaxing day out would also benefit from the experience. What are some of the most famous wine farms in Cape Town?

wine farms with restaurants near me
Wine farms in Cape Town offer delicious wines along with other pairings. Photo: Halbergman and Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Due to the region's terroir, wine farms in South Africa are plentiful. The area's 'terroir' means the relevant variables, including the climate, social, and environmental factors that affect the location. These factors make the area ideal for wine-making, resulting in world-class wines that are loved globally.

Wine farms in Cape Town attract particular attention. Their history, location, and perfect conditions for wine-making make them some of the most valuable spots to visit for a truly memorable wine tasting. Cape Town vineyards offer memorable wine-tasting experiences with a relaxing environment and a gorgeous backdrop to finish it off.

What is the best wine farm in Cape Town?

Since the Western Cape is the ideal place for wine farms, what are some of the most popular ones in the area? Here are 15 of the best wine farms in Cape Town and its surrounds, in no particular order.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Time Out, CNT Traveler, Inside Guide, and official statistics. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during ranking compilation.

Wine farmLocation
Groot Constantia Wine FarmConstantia, Cape Town
De Grendel Wine Estate and RestaurantPanorama, Cape Town
Vergelegen Wine EstateSomerset West, Western Cape
Cape Point VineyardsNoordhoek, Cape Town
Fairview Wine and CheesePaarl, Western Cape
Grande Provence Heritage Wine EstateFranschhoek, Western Cape
Constantia Uitsig Wine EstateConstantia, Cape Town
Anthonij Rupert Wine FarmFranschhoek, Western Cape
Hazendal Wine EstateStellenbosch, Western Cape
Spice Route DestinationPaarl, Western Cape
BoschendalFranschhoek, Western Cape
Morgenster EstateSomerset West, Cape Town
Durbanville Hills WineryCape Farms, Cape Town
BabylonstorenSimondium, Western Cape
Spier Wine FarmStellenbosch, Western Cape

15. Groot Constantia Wine Farm

Wine farms in Cape Town
Groot Constantia was established in 1685 and is South Africa's oldest-producing wine farm. Photo: Mieke Van Der Merwe on Facebook and @Grootconstantia on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1685
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Groot Constantia Road, Constantia, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 794 5128
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Founded in 1685, Groot Constantia prides itself on being South Africa's oldest-producing wine farm. Apart from having a rich history, the establishment houses the original Cape Dutch Manor House, Cloete Cellar, wine museum, and cultural history museum. The property is also home to Jonkershuis Restaurant and Simons’ Restaurant. Indulge in wine tasting and audio tours of the vineyards, or visit their wine and gift shop to treat yourself and your loved ones after a tasty lunch.

14. De Grendel Wine Estate and Restaurant

Wine farms in the Western Cape
De Grendel Wine Estate offers stunning views of Table Mountain. Photo: @degrendelwines on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Plattekloof Road, Panorama, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 558 6280
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

De Grendel Wine Estate has delicious wine, stunning views, and a relaxing setting. Enjoy a wide range of wines on sale at their wine shop, memorable wine tasting, a fine-dining experience, an insightful guided cellar tour, scenic farm tours, and stunning views of Table Mountain.

13. Vergelegen Wine Estate

wine farms near Cape Town
Vergelegen Wine Estate has a rich history of over 300 years. Photo: @vergelegen_wine_estate on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1700
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Lourensford Rd, Somerset West, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 847 2100
  • Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Located just over 40 minutes from Cape Town, Vergelegen Wine Estate has a history spanning over 300 years. You can enjoyue's award-winning wines through a memorable wine-tasting experience, gorgeous picnic spots, environmental and cellar tours, and breathtaking gardens. The estate also has two restaurants to enjoy.

12. Cape Point Vineyards

Wine farms in Cape Town
Cape Point Vineyards is at the forefront of Chapman’s Peak mountain range. Photo: @capepointvineyards on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1752
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Silvermine Road, Noordhoek, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 789 0900
  • Rating: 4.3/5 on Dineplan

Cape Point Vineyards is a family-owned winery at the forefront of Chapman’s Peak mountain range. The venue provides a stunning courtyard, picnic spots, a restaurant, and delectable wine and sushi tasting. The winery has won international awards, including World's Best Sauvignon Blanc at the 2007 Decanter World Wine Awards and Best Blended White Wine at the 2010 Decanter World Wine Awards.

11. Fairview Wine and Cheese

Wine farms in the Western Cape
Fairview Wine and Cheese houses various micro businesses. Photo: @fairviewwineandcheese on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of establishment: 1693
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Suider, Paarl
  • Contact: 021 863 2450
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Fairview Wine and Cheese, located in Paarl, is a farm that houses various mirco companies and is a 36-minute drive from Cape Town. The venue offers wine tasting, a deli, a bakery, vineyards, and a goat tower, and the establishment also produces artisanal goat's milk cheese and cow's milk cheese.

10. Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate

Wine farms in the Western Cape
Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate was established in 1694. Photo: @grandeprovence on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1694
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Main Road, Franschhoek, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 876 8600
  • Rating: 4.8/5 on Dineplan

Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate is a scenic winery established in 1694. The luxurious estate has a custom-designed gallery showcasing contemporary art, two world-class restaurants, country picnics, villas and suites to relax and unwind for a more extended stay, and delectable wines to sip and enjoy slowly.

9. Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate

Wine farms in Cape Town
Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate is a historical wine estate established in 1685. Photo: @constantia_uitsig_wine_estate on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1685
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: Spaanschemat River Road, Fir Grove, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 794 6500
  • Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Established in 1685, Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate is a historical wine estate where you can enjoy more than just world-class wine. Apart from their award-winning wine, available for tasting and purchasing, you can enjoy the heritage market and gardeners, a bike park, and restaurants like Blockhouse Kitchen and La Grotto Ristorante.

8. Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm

wine farms with restaurants near me
The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm has breathtaking scenic views and various enjoyable experiences. Photo: @anthonijrupertwyne on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: R45 wine route, Franschhoek, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 874 9000
  • Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm is vast, with breathtaking scenic views and various enjoyable experiences. The establishment has the Anthonij Rupert tasting room, the Terra Del Capo tasting room, the Terra Del Capo antipasti bar, and the Franschhoek motor museum, leaving you spoiled for choice.

7. Hazendal Wine Estate

Hazendal Wine Estate is an experience that is more than just wine tasting. The establishment provides accommodation, restaurants, a deli, picnic spots, an art gallery, kids' entertainment, and golf. The venue also accommodates weddings, conferences and team building, attesting to its size.

6. Spice Route Destination

wine farms near Cape Town
The Spice Route Destination is an establishment with various artisanal offerings. Photo: @spiceroutepaarl on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Spice Route Destination is a massive-scale establishment with various artisanal offerings. Among other things, a wine farm was established in 1693 to explore wine, beer spirits and charcuterie tasting, various artisans shops, trails and spas to take advantage of.

5. Boschendal

Wine farms in Cape Town
Luxury wine estate Boschendal is ideal for elevating your vineyard experience. Photo: @boschendal on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1685
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Boschendal Estate, Pniel Road, Groot, Franschhoek
  • Contact: 021 870 4200
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Boschendal is a luxury wine estate that is ideal for elevating your vineyard experience. Take advantage of the various activities, such as a farm tour, multiple trails, horse riding, picnics, a tree house and kids play area, wine tasting, and an art gallery. You can also book a stay in their various accommodation spots, mixing luxury with a rustic feel. It is an hour from Cape Town but worth the drive.

4. Morgenster Estate

Wine farms in Cape Town
Morgenster Estate is a family-run winery offering a more personal wine-tasting approach. Photo: @morgenster_sa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1711
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Vergelegen Avenue, off Lourensford Road, Somerset West, Cape Town
  • Contact: 021 852 1738
  • Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Nestled in the heart of Helderberg, Morgenster Estate is a family-run winery that offers a more personal approach to wine tasting. The winery provides a close-knit, homely feel, with incredible wines to sample and enjoy. You can also take advantage of their restaurant, which offers delicious Italian-style meals.

3. Durbanville Hills Winery

best wine farms in Cape Town
The Durbanville Hills Winery offers wine tasting in a scenic setting. Photo: Erica Bokang Mofokeng and Luisa Di Ienno on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Durbanville Hills Winery is the perfect venue for wine tasting in a scenic setting. You can taste their wines in their 'state-of-the-art' cellar, where you are taught more about the process while sipping palatable wines. To finish the experience, you can grab a tasty bite at their award-winning restaurant, The Tangram.

2. Babylonstoren

Wine farms in the Western Cape
Babylonstoren is a massive venue holding accommodations, restaurants, a spa, various farms, a wedding venue, and a stunning garden. Photo: @babylonstoren on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

A 36-minute drive from Cape Town, Babylonstoren is a massive venue with accommodations, restaurants, a spa, various farms, a wedding venue, and a stunning garden. The elaborate venue offers insightful workshops, delicious wine tasting, a garden tour, and other activities.

1. Spier Wine Farm

best wine farms in Cape Town
Spier Wine Farm is an award-winning winery in Stellenbosch. Photo: @spierwinefarm on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1692
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch
  • Contact: 021 809 1100
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Spier Wine Farm is one of the top wine farms in Stellenbosch. The award-winning winery offers wine tasting, picnic spots, a bakery, children's gardens, a spa, a food garden, segway adventures, self-guided walks, eagle encounters, and a classic Manor House to explore. The Spier Hotel allows you to enjoy the tranquil surroundings, including a calming river running through the establishment and artwork adorning the hotel.

What is the best wine in South Africa?

As the eighth biggest wine producer globally, South Africa produces various delectable wines. The best wine in the country depends on personal preference. However, some of the most highly praised brands include Klein Constantia Estate and Porseleinberg.

What is the biggest wine farm in South Africa?

Vredendal Cellar is the biggest wine farm in South Africa, located in the small town of Vredendal, Western Cape. The winery accounts for 15% of all wine exported from South Africa to the UK, a testament to its massive-scale operation.

How many wine farms are there in South Africa?

According to an article in April 2023 by Top Wines SA, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) reported that there were 2487 farms in the country as of 2022. The same report also mentioned 524 wineries.

Is a wine farm a good investment?

Although buying a wine farm is a 'luxury investment,' it may be a financially sound choice if you want to expand your entrepreneurial skills. Forbes reported that the industry is ever-growing, and if your vineyard is located in a famous wine region, your property value may increase, enhancing the financial benefit of owning a wine farm.

If you are based in Cape Town, many quality wine farms near you offer quality wine tasting and other relaxing activities to complete the memorable experience. Relax and unwind at one of these tranquil wineries while enjoying the views and delicious wine selection.

