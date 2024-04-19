Top 15 wine farms in Cape Town and why you should visit them

Wine farms have long attracted wine connoisseurs, offering delectable wines in a dreamy countryside setting and vital knowledge of how the wine-making process works. Although wine lovers would adore visiting a local vineyard to learn more about the ins and outs, those simply looking for a relaxing day out would also benefit from the experience. What are some of the most famous wine farms in Cape Town?

Wine farms in Cape Town offer delicious wines along with other pairings. Photo: Halbergman and Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Due to the region's terroir, wine farms in South Africa are plentiful. The area's 'terroir' means the relevant variables, including the climate, social, and environmental factors that affect the location. These factors make the area ideal for wine-making, resulting in world-class wines that are loved globally.

Wine farms in Cape Town attract particular attention. Their history, location, and perfect conditions for wine-making make them some of the most valuable spots to visit for a truly memorable wine tasting. Cape Town vineyards offer memorable wine-tasting experiences with a relaxing environment and a gorgeous backdrop to finish it off.

What is the best wine farm in Cape Town?

Since the Western Cape is the ideal place for wine farms, what are some of the most popular ones in the area? Here are 15 of the best wine farms in Cape Town and its surrounds, in no particular order.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Time Out, CNT Traveler, Inside Guide, and official statistics. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during ranking compilation.

Wine farm Location Groot Constantia Wine Farm Constantia, Cape Town De Grendel Wine Estate and Restaurant Panorama, Cape Town Vergelegen Wine Estate Somerset West, Western Cape Cape Point Vineyards Noordhoek, Cape Town Fairview Wine and Cheese Paarl, Western Cape Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate Franschhoek, Western Cape Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate Constantia, Cape Town Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm Franschhoek, Western Cape Hazendal Wine Estate Stellenbosch, Western Cape Spice Route Destination Paarl, Western Cape Boschendal Franschhoek, Western Cape Morgenster Estate Somerset West, Cape Town Durbanville Hills Winery Cape Farms, Cape Town Babylonstoren Simondium, Western Cape Spier Wine Farm Stellenbosch, Western Cape

15. Groot Constantia Wine Farm

Groot Constantia was established in 1685 and is South Africa's oldest-producing wine farm. Photo: Mieke Van Der Merwe on Facebook and @Grootconstantia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1685

1685 Website

and Instagram

and Address: Groot Constantia Road, Constantia, Cape Town

Groot Constantia Road, Constantia, Cape Town Contact: 021 794 5128

021 794 5128 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Founded in 1685, Groot Constantia prides itself on being South Africa's oldest-producing wine farm. Apart from having a rich history, the establishment houses the original Cape Dutch Manor House, Cloete Cellar, wine museum, and cultural history museum. The property is also home to Jonkershuis Restaurant and Simons’ Restaurant. Indulge in wine tasting and audio tours of the vineyards, or visit their wine and gift shop to treat yourself and your loved ones after a tasty lunch.

14. De Grendel Wine Estate and Restaurant

De Grendel Wine Estate offers stunning views of Table Mountain. Photo: @degrendelwines on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Plattekloof Road, Panorama, Cape Town

Plattekloof Road, Panorama, Cape Town Contact: 021 558 6280

021 558 6280 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

De Grendel Wine Estate has delicious wine, stunning views, and a relaxing setting. Enjoy a wide range of wines on sale at their wine shop, memorable wine tasting, a fine-dining experience, an insightful guided cellar tour, scenic farm tours, and stunning views of Table Mountain.

13. Vergelegen Wine Estate

Vergelegen Wine Estate has a rich history of over 300 years. Photo: @vergelegen_wine_estate on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1700

1700 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Lourensford Rd, Somerset West, Cape Town

Lourensford Rd, Somerset West, Cape Town Contact: 021 847 2100

021 847 2100 Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Located just over 40 minutes from Cape Town, Vergelegen Wine Estate has a history spanning over 300 years. You can enjoyue's award-winning wines through a memorable wine-tasting experience, gorgeous picnic spots, environmental and cellar tours, and breathtaking gardens. The estate also has two restaurants to enjoy.

12. Cape Point Vineyards

Cape Point Vineyards is at the forefront of Chapman’s Peak mountain range. Photo: @capepointvineyards on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1752

1752 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Silvermine Road, Noordhoek, Cape Town

Silvermine Road, Noordhoek, Cape Town Contact: 021 789 0900

021 789 0900 Rating: 4.3/5 on Dineplan

Cape Point Vineyards is a family-owned winery at the forefront of Chapman’s Peak mountain range. The venue provides a stunning courtyard, picnic spots, a restaurant, and delectable wine and sushi tasting. The winery has won international awards, including World's Best Sauvignon Blanc at the 2007 Decanter World Wine Awards and Best Blended White Wine at the 2010 Decanter World Wine Awards.

11. Fairview Wine and Cheese

Fairview Wine and Cheese houses various micro businesses. Photo: @fairviewwineandcheese on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of establishment: 1693

1693 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Suider, Paarl

Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Suider, Paarl Contact: 021 863 2450

021 863 2450 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Fairview Wine and Cheese, located in Paarl, is a farm that houses various mirco companies and is a 36-minute drive from Cape Town. The venue offers wine tasting, a deli, a bakery, vineyards, and a goat tower, and the establishment also produces artisanal goat's milk cheese and cow's milk cheese.

10. Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate

Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate was established in 1694. Photo: @grandeprovence on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1694

1694 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Main Road, Franschhoek, Cape Town

Main Road, Franschhoek, Cape Town Contact: 021 876 8600

021 876 8600 Rating: 4.8/5 on Dineplan

Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate is a scenic winery established in 1694. The luxurious estate has a custom-designed gallery showcasing contemporary art, two world-class restaurants, country picnics, villas and suites to relax and unwind for a more extended stay, and delectable wines to sip and enjoy slowly.

9. Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate

Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate is a historical wine estate established in 1685. Photo: @constantia_uitsig_wine_estate on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1685

1685 Website

Instagram

Address: Spaanschemat River Road, Fir Grove, Cape Town

Spaanschemat River Road, Fir Grove, Cape Town Contact: 021 794 6500

021 794 6500 Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Established in 1685, Constantia Uitsig Wine Estate is a historical wine estate where you can enjoy more than just world-class wine. Apart from their award-winning wine, available for tasting and purchasing, you can enjoy the heritage market and gardeners, a bike park, and restaurants like Blockhouse Kitchen and La Grotto Ristorante.

8. Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm

The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm has breathtaking scenic views and various enjoyable experiences. Photo: @anthonijrupertwyne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address: R45 wine route, Franschhoek, Cape Town

R45 wine route, Franschhoek, Cape Town Contact: 021 874 9000

021 874 9000 Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm is vast, with breathtaking scenic views and various enjoyable experiences. The establishment has the Anthonij Rupert tasting room, the Terra Del Capo tasting room, the Terra Del Capo antipasti bar, and the Franschhoek motor museum, leaving you spoiled for choice.

7. Hazendal Wine Estate

The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm has breathtaking scenic views and various enjoyable experiences. Photo: @anthonijrupertwyne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

and Address: Kruis Street, Stellenbosch

Kruis Street, Stellenbosch Contact: 021 903 5034

021 903 5034 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews

Hazendal Wine Estate is an experience that is more than just wine tasting. The establishment provides accommodation, restaurants, a deli, picnic spots, an art gallery, kids' entertainment, and golf. The venue also accommodates weddings, conferences and team building, attesting to its size.

6. Spice Route Destination

The Spice Route Destination is an establishment with various artisanal offerings. Photo: @spiceroutepaarl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1693

1693 Website

Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Address: Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Southern Paarl, Paarl

Suid-Agter-Paarl Road, Southern Paarl, Paarl Contact: 021 863 5200

021 863 5200 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Spice Route Destination is a massive-scale establishment with various artisanal offerings. Among other things, a wine farm was established in 1693 to explore wine, beer spirits and charcuterie tasting, various artisans shops, trails and spas to take advantage of.

5. Boschendal

Luxury wine estate Boschendal is ideal for elevating your vineyard experience. Photo: @boschendal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1685

1685 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Boschendal Estate, Pniel Road, Groot, Franschhoek

Boschendal Estate, Pniel Road, Groot, Franschhoek Contact: 021 870 4200

021 870 4200 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Boschendal is a luxury wine estate that is ideal for elevating your vineyard experience. Take advantage of the various activities, such as a farm tour, multiple trails, horse riding, picnics, a tree house and kids play area, wine tasting, and an art gallery. You can also book a stay in their various accommodation spots, mixing luxury with a rustic feel. It is an hour from Cape Town but worth the drive.

4. Morgenster Estate

Morgenster Estate is a family-run winery offering a more personal wine-tasting approach. Photo: @morgenster_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1711

1711 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Vergelegen Avenue, off Lourensford Road, Somerset West, Cape Town

Vergelegen Avenue, off Lourensford Road, Somerset West, Cape Town Contact: 021 852 1738

021 852 1738 Rating: 4.7/5 on Google reviews

Nestled in the heart of Helderberg, Morgenster Estate is a family-run winery that offers a more personal approach to wine tasting. The winery provides a close-knit, homely feel, with incredible wines to sample and enjoy. You can also take advantage of their restaurant, which offers delicious Italian-style meals.

3. Durbanville Hills Winery

The Durbanville Hills Winery offers wine tasting in a scenic setting. Photo: Erica Bokang Mofokeng and Luisa Di Ienno on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Address: Tygerberg Valley Rd, Cape Farms, Cape Town

Tygerberg Valley Rd, Cape Farms, Cape Town Contact: 021 558 1300

021 558 1300 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Durbanville Hills Winery is the perfect venue for wine tasting in a scenic setting. You can taste their wines in their 'state-of-the-art' cellar, where you are taught more about the process while sipping palatable wines. To finish the experience, you can grab a tasty bite at their award-winning restaurant, The Tangram.

2. Babylonstoren

Babylonstoren is a massive venue holding accommodations, restaurants, a spa, various farms, a wedding venue, and a stunning garden. Photo: @babylonstoren on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1692

1692 Website

Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok

and Address: Klapmuts, Simondium Road, Simondium

Klapmuts, Simondium Road, Simondium Contact: 021 863 3852

021 863 3852 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

A 36-minute drive from Cape Town, Babylonstoren is a massive venue with accommodations, restaurants, a spa, various farms, a wedding venue, and a stunning garden. The elaborate venue offers insightful workshops, delicious wine tasting, a garden tour, and other activities.

1. Spier Wine Farm

Spier Wine Farm is an award-winning winery in Stellenbosch. Photo: @spierwinefarm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1692

1692 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch

R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch Contact: 021 809 1100

021 809 1100 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Spier Wine Farm is one of the top wine farms in Stellenbosch. The award-winning winery offers wine tasting, picnic spots, a bakery, children's gardens, a spa, a food garden, segway adventures, self-guided walks, eagle encounters, and a classic Manor House to explore. The Spier Hotel allows you to enjoy the tranquil surroundings, including a calming river running through the establishment and artwork adorning the hotel.

What is the best wine in South Africa?

As the eighth biggest wine producer globally, South Africa produces various delectable wines. The best wine in the country depends on personal preference. However, some of the most highly praised brands include Klein Constantia Estate and Porseleinberg.

What is the biggest wine farm in South Africa?

Vredendal Cellar is the biggest wine farm in South Africa, located in the small town of Vredendal, Western Cape. The winery accounts for 15% of all wine exported from South Africa to the UK, a testament to its massive-scale operation.

How many wine farms are there in South Africa?

According to an article in April 2023 by Top Wines SA, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) reported that there were 2487 farms in the country as of 2022. The same report also mentioned 524 wineries.

Is a wine farm a good investment?

Although buying a wine farm is a 'luxury investment,' it may be a financially sound choice if you want to expand your entrepreneurial skills. Forbes reported that the industry is ever-growing, and if your vineyard is located in a famous wine region, your property value may increase, enhancing the financial benefit of owning a wine farm.

If you are based in Cape Town, many quality wine farms near you offer quality wine tasting and other relaxing activities to complete the memorable experience. Relax and unwind at one of these tranquil wineries while enjoying the views and delicious wine selection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA

Basketball is one of America's top sports, with millions watching each professional game. College basketball is also incredibly popular, often setting the stage for future NBA players to flourish. Briefly.co.za wrote about the coaches who help shape talented players.

What are some of college basketball's top-earning coaches? This article highlights the USA's 30 highest-paid college basketball coaches.

Source: Briefly News