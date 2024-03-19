Wine tasting in Johannesburg: 11 best places to stay, eat, and drink

Wine tasting is an excellent way for friends and family to enjoy a relaxing day out or wind down with dinner over the sunset. As an increasingly popular way to spend downtime alone or with loved ones, there are many places to go. What are some unmissable wine spots to check out? Here, we discuss wine tasting in Johannesburg and other helpful information.

Wine tasting has become a loved recreational activity for everyone from wine enthusiasts to fine wine connoisseurs, thanks to the insightful experience that exposes you to wines you may not have discovered. The experiences help you to identify different tastes and flavour notes better, expanding your wine knowledge tremendously.

You do not have to commit to an entire bottle either, and wine tasting can consistently be elevated with delicious snacks to complete the dining experience. Wine bars offer specialised tastings that provide more variety and unique offerings compared to a standard wine menu at a standard restaurant.

11 places for wine tasting in Johannesburg

Venue Location Odd Wine Out Kya Sand, Randburg The Acid Food and Wine Bar Parktown North, Randburg Gerakaris Family Wines Craighall Park, Randburg Eighteen13 Wine Shop & Tasting Room Fourways, Johannesburg Proud Mary Rosebank, Johannesburg Sips Wines Melville, Johannesburg Winebar. Kramerville, Johannesburg Klein Bietjie Wyn Linden, Johannesburg Indaba Tasting Room Fourways, Johannesburg Wine Night Stand Bar Maboneng, Jeppestown Mr Pants Wine Bar Blairgowrie, Randburg

What are the top 11 wine-tasting spots in Johannesburg?

With wine tasting being more popular than ever, finding the right spot for what you seek has become more accessible thanks to vinos being spoiled for choice. What are some of the most popular wine-tasting places in Johannesburg? Here are our top 11 picks, in no particular order.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Joburg, In Your Pocket, and Star Wine List. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during ranking compilation.

11. Odd Wine Out

Odd Wine Out describes itself as an 'end-to-end provider' for wine farms and lovers. Located in Kya Sand, Randburg, Odd Wine Out offers memorable tasting events that aim to introduce the public to smaller yet high-quality wine farms.

The wine tasting includes the wine farm's story behind each bottle, and they offer tastings for brandy, gin and whiskey lovers. Occasionally, the venue also includes other types of tasting, including rum.

10. The Acid Food and Wine Bar

Parktown North, Randburg, is where you can find the Acid Food and Wine Bar, an eccentric food and wine bar founded by sommelier Jemma Styer and chef Jessie Doveton. The modern bar has a curated menu that changes weekly and prides itself on showcasing wine from rare independent producers.

9. Gerakaris Family Wines

Gerakaris Family Wines was found by Kath Gerakaris in 2010 and is nestled in Craighall Park, Randburg. The boutique winery makes five wines: two Chenin blancs and three Syrahs.

The wine-tasting experience offers a delicious cheese board that includes four South African cheese producers, Western Cape-based olives, and Wagyu beef biltong from the Eastern Cape (subject to availability).

8. Eighteen13 Wine Shop & Tasting Room

If you are looking for an elevated experience, the Eighteen13 Wine Shop & Tasting Room is a must. The wine venue prides itself on being one of the top 'wine experts' in South Africa. It offers a highly exclusive wine selection of high-quality South African boutique, non-commercial, affordable wines.

7. Proud Mary

Proud Mary is a modern eatery and wine restaurant offering a luxurious space to take in 'mid-century dining spaces' with a contemporary twist. Located in Rosebank's food district, the venue's wine bar has a rich selection of local, independent, small-batch wineries showcasing exclusive and unique wines. They also offer a range of international wines and an extensive champagne and cocktail list.

6. Sips Wines

Sips Wines is a sophisticated wine restaurant/boutique on the famous 7th Street in Melville, Johannesburg. The quaint venue provides a close setting for friends and loved ones to cosy up and enjoy an array of delectable wines and memorable dishes to finish the experience.

5. Winebar.

Located in Kramerville, Johannesburg, Winebar (stylised as Winebar.) is a natural wine bar and shop that provides a contemporary selection of wines in a quaint setting. The selection of wines is subject to change every few weeks, keeping the menu fresh and exciting.

4. Klein Bietjie Wyn

Klein Bietjie Wyn is a small wine bar tucked away in Linden and is part of The Fat Zebra brand. This cosy bar offers a variety of wines and other alcohol like beer and gin for the non-wine lovers at the table. Include a tasty snack or charcuterie board off their menu to mix delectable flavours that complement one another.

3. Indaba Tasting Room

Located on the premises of the classy Indaba Hotel and Spa in Fourways, Johannesburg, is the Indaba Tasting Room. The Indaba Tasting Room creates a curated experience, offering an unforgettable cheese and wine-tasting experience in Johannesburg.

The venue collaborates with various local wine farms in the country, offering you a taste of their delicious wine and a look into the wine farm's heritage and history.

2. Wine Night Stand Bar

Located in the trendy suburb of Maboneng in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, the Wine Night Stand Bar is a wine bar that offers a small, cosy setting. The venue is adorned with art, elevating the average wine-tasting experience into a cultural event. The bar is only open for a limited time, from Thursday to Sunday from 16h00 to 02h00.

1. Mr Pants Wine Bar

Mr Pants Wine Bar is a wine bar in the quiet suburb of Blairgowrie, Randburg, that offers a more personal service than other bars. Established in 2020, the self-proclaimed 'smallest wine bar in South Africa' and mentions it is associated with the Cape Town-based Copper Wine Bar.

Mr Pants offers wine tasting with a twist through their unique concept, enabling you to try various wines without committing to a bottle. The brand has since opened a branch in Cape Town.

Where is the best wine in South Africa?

The best wine in the country depends on personal preference. However, places within the Western Cape, such as Stellenbosh, Franschhoek, and Paarl, are wine-tasting hotspots, with various world-class vineyards in each area. This is thanks to the ideal weather conditions and natural surroundings, perfectly conditioned for exceptional, high-quality wine.

How much does wine tasting cost in Franschhoek?

Prices vary depending on the wine farm visited. According to the Franschhoek wine tram that runs through the area, wine-tasting prices range from R50 to R260 per person.

How much is wine tasting in Paarl?

Like Franschhoek, the prices for wine tasting in Paarl vary. Rhebokskloof Estate's wine tasting costs R50, Nederburg Wine Estate charges R75 per person for their The Manor Tasting wine pairing and R195 for their Heritage Heroes Canape and wine pairing.

How much does it cost to go wine tasting in Johannesburg?

Wine tasting in Johannesburg costs slightly more than in the Western Cape. However, prices also vary. Wine tasting at Eighteen13 Wine Shop & Tasting Room starts from R100, and Gerakaris Family Wines' wine pairing costs R120 per person.

Going wine tasting in Johannesburg offers a fun way to bond with loved ones, offering a chance to connect with friends over a delectable glass of wine. Finish it off with canapés, and you will have the perfect evening of snacks, wine, and good company.

