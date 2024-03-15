Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Wimpy is one of South Africa's biggest restaurant chains since 1967. Their delicious food and competitive pricing have made them among South Africa's most beloved restaurants. What is the Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa?
According to Wimpy's website, the brand opened in Murchies Passage, Durban, in 1967. One thousand people supported Wimpy on opening day, which set the tone for the branch, becoming a top pick for families and friends looking for a delicious meal in a laidback setting.
The Wimpy menu made the restaurant especially popular, from hearty breakfasts to light lunches and juicy burgers. Wimpy coffee is also one of the restaurant's signature offerings, apart from delicious breakfast options and tasty burgers with vegetarian options. What is the Wimpy menu as of 2024?
Wimpy breakfast menu
Wimpy's breakfast menu is one of the restaurant chain's biggest attractions, with all-day breakfast options including healthy and heartier meals. Here are Wimpy's breakfast options:
|All-day breakfasts
|Price
|Mzanzi brekkie
|R44,90
|Early bird
|R52,90
|Streaky breakfast
|R56,90
|Cheese griller
|R59,90
|Hash brekkie
|R62,90
|Mushroom hash brekkie
|R64,90
|Cheese and tomato omelette
|R69,90
|Mielie bread breakfast
|R72,90
|Avo on toast
|R74,90
|Double up breakfast
|R74,90
|Farmhouse breakfast
|R86,90
|Lekker breakfast
|R99,90
|Mega breakfast
|R99,90
Wimpy toasted sandwiches and lighter meals
Wimpy's toasted sandwiches and lighter meals fall under their breakfast menu, with loaded toasted sandwiches filled with egg, bacon, and whatever else you choose. Here are the delicious sandwiches and light meals available on the breakfast and lunch menu:
|Toasted sandwiches and lighter meals
|Price
|Cheese
|R49,90
|Cheese and tomato
|R56,90
|Chicken mayo
|R59,90
|Bacon and egg
|R62,90
|Dagwood
|R112,90
|Fully-loaded dagwood
|R147,90
|Sweet chilli chicken wrap
|R72,90
|Chicken fillet salad
|R79,90
Wimpy lunch menu
If breakfast dishes are not your preference, you can check out the Wimpy lunch menu and prices to see which delicious lunch option is for you. Lunch includes the classic Wimpy burger menu, lighter meals, and mixed grill options.
Wimpy classic burgers
The restaurant has some classic favourites for which customers continue to return, including their delicious chutney rib burger and original Wimpy burger. Here is Wimpy's classic burger menu:
|Classic burgers
|Price
|Chutney rib
|R64,90
|Wimpy
|R69,90
|Surpeme veggie
|R69,90
|Cheese
|R79,90
|Chicken
|R79,90
|Cheeseburger combo
|R94,90
|Bacon and cheese
|R94,90
|Champion burger
|R99,90
Iconic burgers
Wimpy's iconic burgers are just for you if you want a burger that mixes breakfast and lunch. These are the delicious options:
|Iconic burgers
|Price
|Crispy stack
|R94,90
|Bacon, avo, and cream cheese
|R104,90
|Full breakfast
|R124,90
Big eat burgers
Wimpy's big-eat burgers are ideal for those with a hearty appetite who want all the bells and whistles on their burger. Here are the options for these loaded burgers:
|Big eat burger
|Price
|Big cheese
|R104,90
|Big bacon and cheese
|R119,90
|Big champion
|R129,90
|Big champion combo
|R164,90
Famous grills
Meat lovers can tuck into one of their famous grill dishes and enjoy a hearty meal. Here are the grill options:
|Famous grills
|Price
|1/4 chicken
|R74,90
|Grilled chicken fillets
|R84,90
|Sweet chilli chicken schnitzel
|R86,90
|Thrill of the grill
|R89,90
|Chicken and boerie feast
|R99,90
|Cheesy veg grill
|R99,90
|Double chicken schnitzel
|R129,90
|Triple grill
|R129,90
|Chicken wings
|R139,90
|Mixed grill
|R169,90
|Ribs and chicken wings
|R199,90
|Ultimate meaty feast
|R229,90
Wimpy platter menu and shared meals
If you need to feed a few mouths but want to save some cash, you can opt for a shared meal to save money and keep the family filed up. Here are the sharing meal options:
|Sharing meals
|Price
|Family burger meal
|R169,90
|Bits and bites platter
|R249,90
|Chicken wing platter
|R269,90
Drinks menu
A refreshing cold drink or delicious hot coffee perfectly rounds off any meal on Wimpy's menu. Everything from fruit juices, milkshakes and soft drinks to flavoured teas and coffee brewed to perfection is available for everyone's tastebuds.
Coffee and more
A warm cup of coffee is a staple during breakfast or for a kick throughout the day. Here are the available warm drinks on Wimpy's menu:
|Coffee and more
|Price
|Espresso
|R24,90 (small) and R29,90 (double)
|Five Roses Ceylon or Rooibos tea
|R23,90
|Filter coffee
|R25,90 (regular) and R35,90 (mega)
|Africano
|R31,90
|Famous Wimpy coffee
|R33,90 (regular) and R43,90 (regular)
|Cappuccino
|R35,90 (regular) and R45,90 (mega)
|Caffè latte
|R40,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega)
|Cremoccino
|R41,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega)
|Flavoured latte (butter toffee)
|R48,90
|Flavoured latte (choc hazelnut)
|R48,90
|Hot chocolate
|R49,90 (regular) and R56,90 (mega)
|Chai tea latte
|R50,90
|Filter coffee and muffin combo
|R54,90
Iced coffees and frozen lemonades
If you are craving a tasty flavoured drink to accompany your meal, opt for a delectable iced coffee or refreshing frozen lemonade. Here are the options:
|Iced coffees and frozen lemonades
|Price
|Choc hazelnut
|R32,90
|Salted caramel
|R32,90
|Passion fruit
|R39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug)
|Naartjie
|R39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug)
Wimpy milkshakes
A thick milkshake is the perfect pairing for any meal, especially for the kids. Here are the Wimpy milkshake prices:
|Famous shakes
|Prices
|Classic shakes
|R42,90 (regular) and R52,90 (mega)
|Bar One gourmet shake
|R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
|Milk tart gourmet shake
|R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
|Toffee mocha gourmet shake
|R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
|White choc mixed berry gourmet shake
|R54,90 (regular) and R64,90 (regular)
Quenching coolers
Quench your thirst with a tasty quenching cooler with various delectable flavours designed as alcohol-free cocktails. Here are the available quenching coolers:
|Quenching coolers
|Price
|Virgin moja cooler
|R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
|Virgin blue lagoon crush
|R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
|Virgin mango daiquiri
|R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
|Virgin blue citrus circus
|R39,90
|Classic no-jito
|R39,90
Desserts
Finish your delicious meal with a tasty dessert, from waffles to ice cream. Here are the dessert options:
|Desserts
|Price
|Ice cream and choc sauce
|R36,90
|3 flippin' flapjacks
|R46,90
|Triple choc cake
|R56,90
|Kit Kat cake
|R56,90
|Plain waffle
|R49,90
|Bar One waffle
|R62,90
|Kit Kat waffle
|R62,90
Wimpy menu specials
When writing on March 13, 2024, Wimpy specials included the BBQ mayo cheeseburger with chips at R64,90 and the Mzansi brekkie at R44,90. Wimpy's Halaal menu includes most of the options on the regular menu.
Wimpy is one of South Africa's top restaurant chains, thanks to the delicious food that caters to everyone's tastes. The Wimpy menu, which includes its classic meal options, shows that the restaurant chain's decades-long success is still going strong.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
