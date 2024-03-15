Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Wimpy is one of South Africa's biggest restaurant chains since 1967. Their delicious food and competitive pricing have made them among South Africa's most beloved restaurants. What is the Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa?

Wimpy is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in the country. Photo: @preller_square_shopping_centre on Instagram and Creative Emporium on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Wimpy's website, the brand opened in Murchies Passage, Durban, in 1967. One thousand people supported Wimpy on opening day, which set the tone for the branch, becoming a top pick for families and friends looking for a delicious meal in a laidback setting.

The Wimpy menu made the restaurant especially popular, from hearty breakfasts to light lunches and juicy burgers. Wimpy coffee is also one of the restaurant's signature offerings, apart from delicious breakfast options and tasty burgers with vegetarian options. What is the Wimpy menu as of 2024?

Wimpy breakfast menu

Wimpy’s breakfast menu is one of the most popular choices. Photo: @taste.bud.adventures and @bimo_gum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wimpy's breakfast menu is one of the restaurant chain's biggest attractions, with all-day breakfast options including healthy and heartier meals. Here are Wimpy's breakfast options:

All-day breakfasts Price Mzanzi brekkie R44,90 Early bird R52,90 Streaky breakfast R56,90 Cheese griller R59,90 Hash brekkie R62,90 Mushroom hash brekkie R64,90 Cheese and tomato omelette R69,90 Mielie bread breakfast R72,90 Avo on toast R74,90 Double up breakfast R74,90 Farmhouse breakfast R86,90 Lekker breakfast R99,90 Mega breakfast R99,90

Wimpy toasted sandwiches and lighter meals

Some of Wimpy’s light meal options include wraps and a chicken salad. Photo: Baywest Mall on Facebook and @thereal_khuselo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wimpy's toasted sandwiches and lighter meals fall under their breakfast menu, with loaded toasted sandwiches filled with egg, bacon, and whatever else you choose. Here are the delicious sandwiches and light meals available on the breakfast and lunch menu:

Toasted sandwiches and lighter meals Price Cheese R49,90 Cheese and tomato R56,90 Chicken mayo R59,90 Bacon and egg R62,90 Dagwood R112,90 Fully-loaded dagwood R147,90 Sweet chilli chicken wrap R72,90 Chicken fillet salad R79,90

Wimpy lunch menu

If breakfast dishes are not your preference, you can check out the Wimpy lunch menu and prices to see which delicious lunch option is for you. Lunch includes the classic Wimpy burger menu, lighter meals, and mixed grill options.

Wimpy classic burgers

Wimpy’s burgers range from tasty cheeseburgers to loaded bacon burgers. Photo: @Massymadingz and @Yourlocalbrunchbunch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The restaurant has some classic favourites for which customers continue to return, including their delicious chutney rib burger and original Wimpy burger. Here is Wimpy's classic burger menu:

Classic burgers Price Chutney rib R64,90 Wimpy R69,90 Surpeme veggie R69,90 Cheese R79,90 Chicken R79,90 Cheeseburger combo R94,90 Bacon and cheese R94,90 Champion burger R99,90

Iconic burgers

Wimpy's iconic burgers are just for you if you want a burger that mixes breakfast and lunch. These are the delicious options:

Iconic burgers Price Crispy stack R94,90 Bacon, avo, and cream cheese R104,90 Full breakfast R124,90

Big eat burgers

Wimpy's big-eat burgers are ideal for those with a hearty appetite who want all the bells and whistles on their burger. Here are the options for these loaded burgers:

Big eat burger Price Big cheese R104,90 Big bacon and cheese R119,90 Big champion R129,90 Big champion combo R164,90

Famous grills

The Wimpy menu includes delicious mixed grill options. Photo: Wimpy’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meat lovers can tuck into one of their famous grill dishes and enjoy a hearty meal. Here are the grill options:

Famous grills Price 1/4 chicken R74,90 Grilled chicken fillets R84,90 Sweet chilli chicken schnitzel R86,90 Thrill of the grill R89,90 Chicken and boerie feast R99,90 Cheesy veg grill R99,90 Double chicken schnitzel R129,90 Triple grill R129,90 Chicken wings R139,90 Mixed grill R169,90 Ribs and chicken wings R199,90 Ultimate meaty feast R229,90

Wimpy platter menu and shared meals

If you need to feed a few mouths but want to save some cash, you can opt for a shared meal to save money and keep the family filed up. Here are the sharing meal options:

Sharing meals Price Family burger meal R169,90 Bits and bites platter R249,90 Chicken wing platter R269,90

Drinks menu

A refreshing cold drink or delicious hot coffee perfectly rounds off any meal on Wimpy's menu. Everything from fruit juices, milkshakes and soft drinks to flavoured teas and coffee brewed to perfection is available for everyone's tastebuds.

Coffee and more

The coffee menu includes filter coffee and their famous Wimpy coffee. Photo: @Shudu_shudus and @bonisiwemabuza on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A warm cup of coffee is a staple during breakfast or for a kick throughout the day. Here are the available warm drinks on Wimpy's menu:

Coffee and more Price Espresso R24,90 (small) and R29,90 (double) Five Roses Ceylon or Rooibos tea R23,90 Filter coffee R25,90 (regular) and R35,90 (mega) Africano R31,90 Famous Wimpy coffee R33,90 (regular) and R43,90 (regular) Cappuccino R35,90 (regular) and R45,90 (mega) Caffè latte R40,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega) Cremoccino R41,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega) Flavoured latte (butter toffee) R48,90 Flavoured latte (choc hazelnut) R48,90 Hot chocolate R49,90 (regular) and R56,90 (mega) Chai tea latte R50,90 Filter coffee and muffin combo R54,90

Iced coffees and frozen lemonades

If you are craving a tasty flavoured drink to accompany your meal, opt for a delectable iced coffee or refreshing frozen lemonade. Here are the options:

Iced coffees and frozen lemonades Price Choc hazelnut R32,90 Salted caramel R32,90 Passion fruit R39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug) Naartjie R39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug)

Wimpy milkshakes

The milkshakes include classic favourites like chocolate and vanilla from R42,90. Photo: @_xondy_ and @syllcity and on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A thick milkshake is the perfect pairing for any meal, especially for the kids. Here are the Wimpy milkshake prices:

Famous shakes Prices Classic shakes R42,90 (regular) and R52,90 (mega) Bar One gourmet shake R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular) Milk tart gourmet shake R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular) Toffee mocha gourmet shake R49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular) White choc mixed berry gourmet shake R54,90 (regular) and R64,90 (regular)

Quenching coolers

Quench your thirst with a tasty quenching cooler with various delectable flavours designed as alcohol-free cocktails. Here are the available quenching coolers:

Quenching coolers Price Virgin moja cooler R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh) Virgin blue lagoon crush R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh) Virgin mango daiquiri R39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh) Virgin blue citrus circus R39,90 Classic no-jito R39,90

Desserts

Dessert includes delicious waffles and ice-cream. Photo: Wimpy’s Facebook page and @wimpy_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finish your delicious meal with a tasty dessert, from waffles to ice cream. Here are the dessert options:

Desserts Price Ice cream and choc sauce R36,90 3 flippin' flapjacks R46,90 Triple choc cake R56,90 Kit Kat cake R56,90 Plain waffle R49,90 Bar One waffle R62,90 Kit Kat waffle R62,90

Wimpy menu specials

When writing on March 13, 2024, Wimpy specials included the BBQ mayo cheeseburger with chips at R64,90 and the Mzansi brekkie at R44,90. Wimpy's Halaal menu includes most of the options on the regular menu.

Wimpy is one of South Africa's top restaurant chains, thanks to the delicious food that caters to everyone's tastes. The Wimpy menu, which includes its classic meal options, shows that the restaurant chain's decades-long success is still going strong.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about RocoMamas, the popular burger food chain in South Africa. The chain specialises in elaborate burgers that can be created from scratch using your hand-selected ingredients.

What is the RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024? Here are the updated prices.

Source: Briefly News