Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Justine De Lange

Wimpy is one of South Africa's biggest restaurant chains since 1967. Their delicious food and competitive pricing have made them among South Africa's most beloved restaurants. What is the Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa?

Wimpy menu in 2024
Wimpy is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in the country. Photo: @preller_square_shopping_centre on Instagram and Creative Emporium on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

According to Wimpy's website, the brand opened in Murchies Passage, Durban, in 1967. One thousand people supported Wimpy on opening day, which set the tone for the branch, becoming a top pick for families and friends looking for a delicious meal in a laidback setting.

The Wimpy menu made the restaurant especially popular, from hearty breakfasts to light lunches and juicy burgers. Wimpy coffee is also one of the restaurant's signature offerings, apart from delicious breakfast options and tasty burgers with vegetarian options. What is the Wimpy menu as of 2024?

Wimpy breakfast menu

Wimpy menu and prices in 2024
Wimpy’s breakfast menu is one of the most popular choices. Photo: @taste.bud.adventures and @bimo_gum on Instagram (modified by author)
Wimpy's breakfast menu is one of the restaurant chain's biggest attractions, with all-day breakfast options including healthy and heartier meals. Here are Wimpy's breakfast options:

All-day breakfastsPrice
Mzanzi brekkieR44,90
Early birdR52,90
Streaky breakfastR56,90
Cheese grillerR59,90
Hash brekkieR62,90
Mushroom hash brekkieR64,90
Cheese and tomato omeletteR69,90
Mielie bread breakfastR72,90
Avo on toastR74,90
Double up breakfastR74,90
Farmhouse breakfastR86,90
Lekker breakfastR99,90
Mega breakfastR99,90

Wimpy toasted sandwiches and lighter meals

Wimpy lunch menu and prices
Some of Wimpy’s light meal options include wraps and a chicken salad. Photo: Baywest Mall on Facebook and @thereal_khuselo on Instagram (modified by author)
Wimpy's toasted sandwiches and lighter meals fall under their breakfast menu, with loaded toasted sandwiches filled with egg, bacon, and whatever else you choose. Here are the delicious sandwiches and light meals available on the breakfast and lunch menu:

Toasted sandwiches and lighter mealsPrice
CheeseR49,90
Cheese and tomatoR56,90
Chicken mayoR59,90
Bacon and eggR62,90
DagwoodR112,90
Fully-loaded dagwoodR147,90
Sweet chilli chicken wrapR72,90
Chicken fillet saladR79,90

Wimpy lunch menu

If breakfast dishes are not your preference, you can check out the Wimpy lunch menu and prices to see which delicious lunch option is for you. Lunch includes the classic Wimpy burger menu, lighter meals, and mixed grill options.

Wimpy classic burgers

Wimpy lunch menu
Wimpy’s burgers range from tasty cheeseburgers to loaded bacon burgers. Photo: @Massymadingz and @Yourlocalbrunchbunch on Instagram (modified by author)
The restaurant has some classic favourites for which customers continue to return, including their delicious chutney rib burger and original Wimpy burger. Here is Wimpy's classic burger menu:

Classic burgersPrice
Chutney ribR64,90
WimpyR69,90
Surpeme veggieR69,90
CheeseR79,90
ChickenR79,90
Cheeseburger comboR94,90
Bacon and cheeseR94,90
Champion burgerR99,90

Iconic burgers

Wimpy's iconic burgers are just for you if you want a burger that mixes breakfast and lunch. These are the delicious options:

Iconic burgersPrice
Crispy stackR94,90
Bacon, avo, and cream cheeseR104,90
Full breakfastR124,90

Big eat burgers

Wimpy's big-eat burgers are ideal for those with a hearty appetite who want all the bells and whistles on their burger. Here are the options for these loaded burgers:

Big eat burgerPrice
Big cheeseR104,90
Big bacon and cheeseR119,90
Big championR129,90
Big champion comboR164,90

Famous grills

Wimpy menu in 2024
The Wimpy menu includes delicious mixed grill options. Photo: Wimpy’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Meat lovers can tuck into one of their famous grill dishes and enjoy a hearty meal. Here are the grill options:

Famous grillsPrice
1/4 chickenR74,90
Grilled chicken filletsR84,90
Sweet chilli chicken schnitzelR86,90
Thrill of the grillR89,90
Chicken and boerie feastR99,90
Cheesy veg grillR99,90
Double chicken schnitzelR129,90
Triple grillR129,90
Chicken wingsR139,90
Mixed grillR169,90
Ribs and chicken wingsR199,90
Ultimate meaty feastR229,90

Wimpy platter menu and shared meals

If you need to feed a few mouths but want to save some cash, you can opt for a shared meal to save money and keep the family filed up. Here are the sharing meal options:

Sharing mealsPrice
Family burger mealR169,90
Bits and bites platterR249,90
Chicken wing platterR269,90

Drinks menu

A refreshing cold drink or delicious hot coffee perfectly rounds off any meal on Wimpy's menu. Everything from fruit juices, milkshakes and soft drinks to flavoured teas and coffee brewed to perfection is available for everyone's tastebuds.

Coffee and more

Wimpy specials
The coffee menu includes filter coffee and their famous Wimpy coffee. Photo: @Shudu_shudus and @bonisiwemabuza on Instagram (modified by author)
A warm cup of coffee is a staple during breakfast or for a kick throughout the day. Here are the available warm drinks on Wimpy's menu:

Coffee and morePrice
EspressoR24,90 (small) and R29,90 (double)
Five Roses Ceylon or Rooibos teaR23,90
Filter coffeeR25,90 (regular) and R35,90 (mega)
AfricanoR31,90
Famous Wimpy coffeeR33,90 (regular) and R43,90 (regular)
Cappuccino R35,90 (regular) and R45,90 (mega)
Caffè latteR40,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega)
CremoccinoR41,90 (regular) and R49,90 (mega)
Flavoured latte (butter toffee)R48,90
Flavoured latte (choc hazelnut)R48,90
Hot chocolate R49,90 (regular) and R56,90 (mega)
Chai tea latteR50,90
Filter coffee and muffin comboR54,90

Iced coffees and frozen lemonades

If you are craving a tasty flavoured drink to accompany your meal, opt for a delectable iced coffee or refreshing frozen lemonade. Here are the options:

Iced coffees and frozen lemonadesPrice
Choc hazelnutR32,90
Salted caramelR32,90
Passion fruitR39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug)
NaartjieR39,90 (glass) and R99,90 (jug)

Wimpy milkshakes

Wimpy milkshake price
The milkshakes include classic favourites like chocolate and vanilla from R42,90. Photo: @_xondy_ and @syllcity and on Instagram (modified by author)
A thick milkshake is the perfect pairing for any meal, especially for the kids. Here are the Wimpy milkshake prices:

Famous shakesPrices
Classic shakesR42,90 (regular) and R52,90 (mega)
Bar One gourmet shakeR49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
Milk tart gourmet shakeR49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
Toffee mocha gourmet shakeR49,90 (regular) and R59,90 (regular)
White choc mixed berry gourmet shakeR54,90 (regular) and R64,90 (regular)

Quenching coolers

Quench your thirst with a tasty quenching cooler with various delectable flavours designed as alcohol-free cocktails. Here are the available quenching coolers:

Quenching coolersPrice
Virgin moja coolerR39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
Virgin blue lagoon crushR39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
Virgin mango daiquiriR39,90 (glass) and R119,90 (juh)
Virgin blue citrus circusR39,90
Classic no-jitoR39,90

Desserts

Wimpy menu in 2024
Dessert includes delicious waffles and ice-cream. Photo: Wimpy’s Facebook page and @wimpy_sa on Instagram (modified by author)
Finish your delicious meal with a tasty dessert, from waffles to ice cream. Here are the dessert options:

DessertsPrice
Ice cream and choc sauceR36,90
3 flippin' flapjacksR46,90
Triple choc cakeR56,90
Kit Kat cakeR56,90
Plain waffleR49,90
Bar One waffleR62,90
Kit Kat waffleR62,90

Wimpy menu specials

When writing on March 13, 2024, Wimpy specials included the BBQ mayo cheeseburger with chips at R64,90 and the Mzansi brekkie at R44,90. Wimpy's Halaal menu includes most of the options on the regular menu.

Wimpy is one of South Africa's top restaurant chains, thanks to the delicious food that caters to everyone's tastes. The Wimpy menu, which includes its classic meal options, shows that the restaurant chain's decades-long success is still going strong.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

