Burger King menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Burger King is one of the most popular fast-food chains in South Africa and globally. Their delicious food and affordable prices have made them a favourite, with over 100 branches located nationally. What is the Burger King menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024?
The Burger King menu in South Africa includes something for everyone, from meaty beef-burger lovers to chicken nugget fans and vegans. There are various kids' meal options for children to enjoy, and the kids' menu includes classic adult meal favourites like whoppers and chicken nuggets.
The franchise's price range depends on the meal size, and most prices are given for just the burger, excluding the kids' menu. The meal options start at medium-size and offer a large option. What does the average cheeseburger cost at the beloved international burger joint?
Burger King menu with prices in South Africa
Burger King prices vary online, with multiple sources like Makaron Restaurant's website and The Perfect Place offering different values. Kindly note that the price varies slightly depending on what delivery app you use.
Burger King's burger and chicken menu
The franchise's burgers include whoopers, beef burgers, chicken burgers, and various chicken meal combos. The prices shown below are for only the burger/meal advertised without any sides or beverages.
Whoppers
Burger King's whopper meals are among the most popular, praised for their massive burger sizes. Here are the different burgers you can find under whoppers:
|Whopper meal
|Price
|Whopper
|From R64,90
|Whopper with cheese
|From R71,90
|Double whopper
|From R90,90
|Double whopper with cheese
|From R99,90
|Triple whopper
|From R121,90
|Triple whopper with cheese
|From R128,90
|Whopper Jr
|From R40,90
|Whopper Jr with cheese
|From R40,90
|Double whopper Jr
|From R53,90
|Double Whopper Jr with cheese
|From R53,90
|Fierce whopper
|From R87,90
|Double fierce whopper
|From R114,90
|Triple fierce whopper
|From R142,90
|Fierce whopper Jr
|From 40,90
Beef burgers
Apart from its whopper range, Burger King has a selection of delectable beef burgers ranging from spicy to loaded burgers with onion rings and bacon. Here are the available beef meals:
|Beef burger
|Price
|Burger
|From R40,90
|Cheeseburger
|From R40,90
|Double cheeseburger
|From R53,90
|Double stacker
|From R53,90
|Triple stacker
|From R68,90
|Quadruple stacker
|From R82,90
|Double stacker XL
|From R97,90
|Triple stacker XL
|From R130,90
|Quadruple stacker XL
|From R152,90
|Big king
|From R53,90
|Big king XXL
|From R109,90
|Chilli cheeseburger
|From R51,90
|Double chilli cheeseburger
|From R53,90
|Boerewors burger
|From R64,90
|Extra-long chilli cheese
|From R76,90
|Texas BBQ king
|From R128,90
|Texas BBQ king 3.0
|From R161,90
|Bacon king
|From R130,90
|Bacon king Jr
|From R80,90
|Texas BBQ bacon king
|From R149,90
|Texas BBQ bacon king 3.0
|From R183,90
Chicken Burgers
The franchise's chicken burger menu has a wider variety of chicken burgers than a few of its competitors, ranging from standard chicken to spicy and crunchy options. Here are all the chicken burger options:
|Chicken burger
|Price
|Original chicken
|From R60,90
|Original chicken with cheese
|From R64,90
|Original chicken chilli cheese
|From R72,90
|Chicken burger
|From R40,90
|Chicken big king
|From R53,90
|BK crunch
|From R53,90
|BK crunch with cheese
|From R53,90
|Crispy chicken
|From R66,90
|Crispy chicken with cheese
|From R70,90
|Spicy fierce crispy chicken
|From R84,90
|Texas BBQ chicken king
|From R90,90
|BLT king chicken
|From R103,90
|Bacon king chicken
|From 109,90
|Texas BBQ bacon chicken king
|From R115,90
|Peri-peri original chicken
|From R63,90
|Peri-peri original chicken with cheese
|From R67,90
|Peri-peri crispy chicken
|From R68,90
|Peri-peri crispy chicken with cheese
|From R72,90
|Vegan royale
|From R70,90
King's chicken
Burger King has various chicken meal options, including burgers with added sides and chicken combos. Here are all the available chicken meals:
|Chicken meal
|Price
|Peri crispy chicken king box
|From R130,90
|Peri crisp chicken cheese king box
|From 134,90
|One-piece king's chicken
|From R33,90
|Two-piece king's chicken
|From R61,90
|Three-piece king's chicken
|From R82,90
|One-piece king's chicken and fries
|From R45,90
|Two-piece king's chicken and fries
|From R64,90
|Three-piece king's chicken and fries
|From R87,90
Family meals
You can save cash and purchase combo meals designed to give you more food for less money. Each combo has selected burgers or nuggets, chips, and assorted beverages. Here are the franchise's two family meal options:
|Family meals
|Price
|King-size combo four
|From R337,90
|King-size combo five
|From R404,90
Kids junior meals
The junior menu offers the same tasty burgers, whoppers, and chicken nuggets in a more child-friendly size and price range. Here is the entire kid's meal list, which includes a small fries in the price:
|Kid's meal
|Price
|Burger meal king Jr
|From R63,90
|Cheeseburger meal king Jr
|From R63,90
|Chicken burger meal king Jr
|From R63,90
|Chicken nuggets four-piece meal king Jr
|From R63,90
|Chicken nuggets six-piece meal king Jr
|From R76,90
|Double cheeseburger meal king Jr
|From R76,90
|Whopper Jr meal king Jr
|From R76,90
Shakes
The franchise offers milkshakes, but the flavours are limited. Here are the flavour options:
|Milkshake flavour
|Price
|Vanilla
|From R32,90
|Chocolate
|From R32,90
|Strawberry
|From R32,90
|Milk tart
|From R32,90
Sides
Each delicious meal can have a tasty side added on to curb any cravings. Here are the available sides designed for any appetite:
|Side
|Price
|Chicken wings
|From R43,90
|Nacho cheese-loaded fries
|From R41,90
|Bacon loaded fries
|From R59,90
|Onion rings
|From R28,90
|Fries
|From R28,90
|Chilli cheese bites
|From R43,90
|Mozzarella sticks four-piece
|From R67,90
|Chicken nuggets four-piece
|From R40,90
|Chicken nuggets six-piece
|From R47,90
|Chicken nuggets nine-piece
|From R67,90
|Chicken nuggets 12-piece
|From R80,90
|Chicken nuggets 20-piece
|From R128,90
|Chicken tenders four-piece
|From R47,90
|Chicken tenders six-piece
|From R67,90
|Crispy chicken wings
|From R53,90
Beverages
Quench your thirst with various beverage options, from fruit juice to Pepsi and water. Here are your options:
|Beverage
|Price
|Mountain Dew
|From R25,90
|Pepsi
|From R25,90
|Pepsi Light
|From R21,90
|Pepsi Max
|From R21,90
|7 Up Free
|From R21,90
|Mirinda Orange
|From R25,90
|BK bottled water
|From R21,90
|Lipton Iced Tea
|From R32,90
|Ceres
|From R24,90
In-store options
Certain meals and special deals are only available at your local franchise branch. As Burger King does not display their prices on their website, we cannot detail them, yet we will highlight what is exclusively on the menu in-store for your next visit.
Dessert menu
Burger King's dessert menu is unavailable on delivery app platforms, and the prices are not shown online. However, they offer the following dessert options in-store:
- Pepsi float
- Nutella fusion
- Oreo fusion
- KitKat fusion
- Bar One fusion
- Chocolate cuppacake
- Caramel cuppacake
- Ice cream cone
- Ice cream cone with chocolate flake
Café Royale
The brand has a café section on the menu that in-store clients can enjoy, which offers an array of delectable hot beverages. Here is what you can enjoy off the in-store menu:
- Cappuccino
- Latte macchiato
- Espresso
- Hot tea
- Black coffee
- White coffee
- Café latte
Burger King specials
As of March 7, 2024, Burger King's specials include the king value combo meal, which includes one cheeseburger or chicken burger with small fries for R29,90. You can add R5,00 for a bottomless drink, and the offer is only available in-store, with terms and conditions applied.
The franchise's specials are subject to change, which currently specials at the time of writing and publishing. The Burger King breakfast menu often comes up when searching the franchise's full menu options. However, South Africa's Burger King franchises do not have a breakfast option.
The prices of Burger King's menu are not readily available on their website, and various sources drastically differ; Mr Delivery offers the lowest value online. Delivery apps slightly increase the meal values, so the price may be slighly less in-store.
