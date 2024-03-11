Burger King menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Burger King is one of the most popular fast-food chains in South Africa and globally. Their delicious food and affordable prices have made them a favourite, with over 100 branches located nationally. What is the Burger King menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024?

The South African Burger King menu includes beef, chicken, and vegan options. Photo: Mario Tama and @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Burger King menu in South Africa includes something for everyone, from meaty beef-burger lovers to chicken nugget fans and vegans. There are various kids' meal options for children to enjoy, and the kids' menu includes classic adult meal favourites like whoppers and chicken nuggets.

The franchise's price range depends on the meal size, and most prices are given for just the burger, excluding the kids' menu. The meal options start at medium-size and offer a large option. What does the average cheeseburger cost at the beloved international burger joint?

Burger King menu with prices in South Africa

Burger King prices vary online, with multiple sources like Makaron Restaurant's website and The Perfect Place offering different values. Kindly note that the price varies slightly depending on what delivery app you use.

Burger King's burger and chicken menu

The franchise's burgers include whoopers, beef burgers, chicken burgers, and various chicken meal combos. The prices shown below are for only the burger/meal advertised without any sides or beverages.

Whoppers

The whopper is one of the franchise’s most popular burgers, and prices begin from R64,90. Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram and Mall of the South on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burger King's whopper meals are among the most popular, praised for their massive burger sizes. Here are the different burgers you can find under whoppers:

Whopper meal Price Whopper From R64,90 Whopper with cheese From R71,90 Double whopper From R90,90 Double whopper with cheese From R99,90 Triple whopper From R121,90 Triple whopper with cheese From R128,90 Whopper Jr From R40,90 Whopper Jr with cheese From R40,90 Double whopper Jr From R53,90 Double Whopper Jr with cheese From R53,90 Fierce whopper From R87,90 Double fierce whopper From R114,90 Triple fierce whopper From R142,90 Fierce whopper Jr From 40,90

Beef burgers

The beef burger menu includes spicy options and loaded burgers. Photo: Katja Marsiglia and Coba Photography on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from its whopper range, Burger King has a selection of delectable beef burgers ranging from spicy to loaded burgers with onion rings and bacon. Here are the available beef meals:

Beef burger Price Burger From R40,90 Cheeseburger From R40,90 Double cheeseburger From R53,90 Double stacker From R53,90 Triple stacker From R68,90 Quadruple stacker From R82,90 Double stacker XL From R97,90 Triple stacker XL From R130,90 Quadruple stacker XL From R152,90 Big king From R53,90 Big king XXL From R109,90 Chilli cheeseburger From R51,90 Double chilli cheeseburger From R53,90 Boerewors burger From R64,90 Extra-long chilli cheese From R76,90 Texas BBQ king From R128,90 Texas BBQ king 3.0 From R161,90 Bacon king From R130,90 Bacon king Jr From R80,90 Texas BBQ bacon king From R149,90 Texas BBQ bacon king 3.0 From R183,90

Chicken Burgers

The brand has a wide range of chicken burgers, with crunchy and spicy burgers being among the top choices. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The franchise's chicken burger menu has a wider variety of chicken burgers than a few of its competitors, ranging from standard chicken to spicy and crunchy options. Here are all the chicken burger options:

Chicken burger Price Original chicken From R60,90 Original chicken with cheese From R64,90 Original chicken chilli cheese From R72,90 Chicken burger From R40,90 Chicken big king From R53,90 BK crunch From R53,90 BK crunch with cheese From R53,90 Crispy chicken From R66,90 Crispy chicken with cheese From R70,90 Spicy fierce crispy chicken From R84,90 Texas BBQ chicken king From R90,90 BLT king chicken From R103,90 Bacon king chicken From 109,90 Texas BBQ bacon chicken king From R115,90 Peri-peri original chicken From R63,90 Peri-peri original chicken with cheese From R67,90 Peri-peri crispy chicken From R68,90 Peri-peri crispy chicken with cheese From R72,90 Vegan royale From R70,90

King's chicken

The chicken meals include chicken strips and even vegan options. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burger King has various chicken meal options, including burgers with added sides and chicken combos. Here are all the available chicken meals:

Chicken meal Price Peri crispy chicken king box From R130,90 Peri crisp chicken cheese king box From 134,90 One-piece king's chicken From R33,90 Two-piece king's chicken From R61,90 Three-piece king's chicken From R82,90 One-piece king's chicken and fries From R45,90 Two-piece king's chicken and fries From R64,90 Three-piece king's chicken and fries From R87,90

Family meals

You can save cash and purchase combo meals designed to give you more food for less money. Each combo has selected burgers or nuggets, chips, and assorted beverages. Here are the franchise's two family meal options:

Family meals Price King-size combo four From R337,90 King-size combo five From R404,90

Kids junior meals

Kids can enjoy various children’s burgers, including Jr whoppers. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The junior menu offers the same tasty burgers, whoppers, and chicken nuggets in a more child-friendly size and price range. Here is the entire kid's meal list, which includes a small fries in the price:

Kid's meal Price Burger meal king Jr From R63,90 Cheeseburger meal king Jr From R63,90 Chicken burger meal king Jr From R63,90 Chicken nuggets four-piece meal king Jr From R63,90 Chicken nuggets six-piece meal king Jr From R76,90 Double cheeseburger meal king Jr From R76,90 Whopper Jr meal king Jr From R76,90

Shakes

The franchise offers milkshakes, but the flavours are limited. Here are the flavour options:

Milkshake flavour Price Vanilla From R32,90 Chocolate From R32,90 Strawberry From R32,90 Milk tart From R32,90

Sides

Side options include regular chips or fully loaded cheese and bacon fries. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook and @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Each delicious meal can have a tasty side added on to curb any cravings. Here are the available sides designed for any appetite:

Side Price Chicken wings From R43,90 Nacho cheese-loaded fries From R41,90 Bacon loaded fries From R59,90 Onion rings From R28,90 Fries From R28,90 Chilli cheese bites From R43,90 Mozzarella sticks four-piece From R67,90 Chicken nuggets four-piece From R40,90 Chicken nuggets six-piece From R47,90 Chicken nuggets nine-piece From R67,90 Chicken nuggets 12-piece From R80,90 Chicken nuggets 20-piece From R128,90 Chicken tenders four-piece From R47,90 Chicken tenders six-piece From R67,90 Crispy chicken wings From R53,90

Beverages

The beverage menu includes standard options like Pepsi and Mirinda Orange but occasionally has limited flavours. Photo:Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Quench your thirst with various beverage options, from fruit juice to Pepsi and water. Here are your options:

Beverage Price Mountain Dew From R25,90 Pepsi From R25,90 Pepsi Light From R21,90 Pepsi Max From R21,90 7 Up Free From R21,90 Mirinda Orange From R25,90 BK bottled water From R21,90 Lipton Iced Tea From R32,90 Ceres From R24,90

In-store options

Certain meals and special deals are only available at your local franchise branch. As Burger King does not display their prices on their website, we cannot detail them, yet we will highlight what is exclusively on the menu in-store for your next visit.

Dessert menu

The dessert menu can only be found in-store, and prices are not detailed online. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burger King's dessert menu is unavailable on delivery app platforms, and the prices are not shown online. However, they offer the following dessert options in-store:

Pepsi float

Nutella fusion

Oreo fusion

KitKat fusion

Bar One fusion

Chocolate cuppacake

Caramel cuppacake

Ice cream cone

Ice cream cone with chocolate flake

Café Royale

Hot beverages are only available in-store. Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The brand has a café section on the menu that in-store clients can enjoy, which offers an array of delectable hot beverages. Here is what you can enjoy off the in-store menu:

Cappuccino

Latte macchiato

Espresso

Hot tea

Black coffee

White coffee

Café latte

Burger King specials

As of March 7, 2024, Burger King's specials include the king value combo meal, which includes one cheeseburger or chicken burger with small fries for R29,90. You can add R5,00 for a bottomless drink, and the offer is only available in-store, with terms and conditions applied.

The franchise's specials are subject to change, which currently specials at the time of writing and publishing. The Burger King breakfast menu often comes up when searching the franchise's full menu options. However, South Africa's Burger King franchises do not have a breakfast option.

The prices of Burger King's menu are not readily available on their website, and various sources drastically differ; Mr Delivery offers the lowest value online. Delivery apps slightly increase the meal values, so the price may be slighly less in-store.

READ ALSO: Chef salary in South Africa: How much do they earn?

Becoming a chef is a dream for many, but is the money worth it? Briefly.co.za wrote about what kind of salary you can expect as a chef working in South Africa.

How much do chefs earn? Read on for everything to know about the average chef salary in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News