Burger King menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Justine De Lange

Burger King is one of the most popular fast-food chains in South Africa and globally. Their delicious food and affordable prices have made them a favourite, with over 100 branches located nationally. What is the Burger King menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024?

Burger King menu in South Africa
The South African Burger King menu includes beef, chicken, and vegan options. Photo: Mario Tama and @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)
The Burger King menu in South Africa includes something for everyone, from meaty beef-burger lovers to chicken nugget fans and vegans. There are various kids' meal options for children to enjoy, and the kids' menu includes classic adult meal favourites like whoppers and chicken nuggets.

The franchise's price range depends on the meal size, and most prices are given for just the burger, excluding the kids' menu. The meal options start at medium-size and offer a large option. What does the average cheeseburger cost at the beloved international burger joint?

Burger King menu with prices in South Africa

Burger King prices vary online, with multiple sources like Makaron Restaurant's website and The Perfect Place offering different values. Kindly note that the price varies slightly depending on what delivery app you use.

Burger King's burger and chicken menu

The franchise's burgers include whoopers, beef burgers, chicken burgers, and various chicken meal combos. The prices shown below are for only the burger/meal advertised without any sides or beverages.

Whoppers

Burger King menu with prices
The whopper is one of the franchise’s most popular burgers, and prices begin from R64,90. Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram and Mall of the South on Facebook (modified by author)
Burger King's whopper meals are among the most popular, praised for their massive burger sizes. Here are the different burgers you can find under whoppers:

Whopper mealPrice
WhopperFrom R64,90
Whopper with cheeseFrom R71,90
Double whopperFrom R90,90
Double whopper with cheeseFrom R99,90
Triple whopperFrom R121,90
Triple whopper with cheeseFrom R128,90
Whopper JrFrom R40,90
Whopper Jr with cheeseFrom R40,90
Double whopper JrFrom R53,90
Double Whopper Jr with cheeseFrom R53,90
Fierce whopperFrom R87,90
Double fierce whopperFrom R114,90
Triple fierce whopperFrom R142,90
Fierce whopper JrFrom 40,90

Beef burgers

Burger King menu
The beef burger menu includes spicy options and loaded burgers. Photo: Katja Marsiglia and Coba Photography on Facebook (modified by author)
Apart from its whopper range, Burger King has a selection of delectable beef burgers ranging from spicy to loaded burgers with onion rings and bacon. Here are the available beef meals:

Beef burgerPrice
BurgerFrom R40,90
CheeseburgerFrom R40,90
Double cheeseburgerFrom R53,90
Double stackerFrom R53,90
Triple stackerFrom R68,90
Quadruple stackerFrom R82,90
Double stacker XLFrom R97,90
Triple stacker XLFrom R130,90
Quadruple stacker XLFrom R152,90
Big kingFrom R53,90
Big king XXLFrom R109,90
Chilli cheeseburgerFrom R51,90
Double chilli cheeseburgerFrom R53,90
Boerewors burgerFrom R64,90
Extra-long chilli cheeseFrom R76,90
Texas BBQ kingFrom R128,90
Texas BBQ king 3.0From R161,90
Bacon kingFrom R130,90
Bacon king JrFrom R80,90
Texas BBQ bacon kingFrom R149,90
Texas BBQ bacon king 3.0From R183,90

Chicken Burgers

Burger King menu in South Africa
The brand has a wide range of chicken burgers, with crunchy and spicy burgers being among the top choices. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
The franchise's chicken burger menu has a wider variety of chicken burgers than a few of its competitors, ranging from standard chicken to spicy and crunchy options. Here are all the chicken burger options:

Chicken burgerPrice
Original chickenFrom R60,90
Original chicken with cheeseFrom R64,90
Original chicken chilli cheeseFrom R72,90
Chicken burgerFrom R40,90
Chicken big kingFrom R53,90
BK crunchFrom R53,90
BK crunch with cheeseFrom R53,90
Crispy chickenFrom R66,90
Crispy chicken with cheeseFrom R70,90
Spicy fierce crispy chickenFrom R84,90
Texas BBQ chicken kingFrom R90,90
BLT king chickenFrom R103,90
Bacon king chickenFrom 109,90
Texas BBQ bacon chicken kingFrom R115,90
Peri-peri original chickenFrom R63,90
Peri-peri original chicken with cheeseFrom R67,90
Peri-peri crispy chickenFrom R68,90
Peri-peri crispy chicken with cheeseFrom R72,90
Vegan royaleFrom R70,90

King's chicken

Burger King menu in South Africa
The chicken meals include chicken strips and even vegan options. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Burger King has various chicken meal options, including burgers with added sides and chicken combos. Here are all the available chicken meals:

Chicken mealPrice
Peri crispy chicken king boxFrom R130,90
Peri crisp chicken cheese king boxFrom 134,90
One-piece king's chickenFrom R33,90
Two-piece king's chickenFrom R61,90
Three-piece king's chickenFrom R82,90
One-piece king's chicken and friesFrom R45,90
Two-piece king's chicken and friesFrom R64,90
Three-piece king's chicken and friesFrom R87,90

Family meals

You can save cash and purchase combo meals designed to give you more food for less money. Each combo has selected burgers or nuggets, chips, and assorted beverages. Here are the franchise's two family meal options:

Family mealsPrice
King-size combo fourFrom R337,90
King-size combo fiveFrom R404,90

Kids junior meals

Burger King menu for kids
Kids can enjoy various children’s burgers, including Jr whoppers. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
The junior menu offers the same tasty burgers, whoppers, and chicken nuggets in a more child-friendly size and price range. Here is the entire kid's meal list, which includes a small fries in the price:

Kid's mealPrice
Burger meal king JrFrom R63,90
Cheeseburger meal king JrFrom R63,90
Chicken burger meal king JrFrom R63,90
Chicken nuggets four-piece meal king JrFrom R63,90
Chicken nuggets six-piece meal king JrFrom R76,90
Double cheeseburger meal king JrFrom R76,90
Whopper Jr meal king JrFrom R76,90

Shakes

The franchise offers milkshakes, but the flavours are limited. Here are the flavour options:

Milkshake flavourPrice
VanillaFrom R32,90
ChocolateFrom R32,90
StrawberryFrom R32,90
Milk tartFrom R32,90

Sides

Burger King menu with sides
Side options include regular chips or fully loaded cheese and bacon fries. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook and @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)
Each delicious meal can have a tasty side added on to curb any cravings. Here are the available sides designed for any appetite:

SidePrice
Chicken wingsFrom R43,90
Nacho cheese-loaded friesFrom R41,90
Bacon loaded friesFrom R59,90
Onion ringsFrom R28,90
FriesFrom R28,90
Chilli cheese bitesFrom R43,90
Mozzarella sticks four-pieceFrom R67,90
Chicken nuggets four-pieceFrom R40,90
Chicken nuggets six-pieceFrom R47,90
Chicken nuggets nine-pieceFrom R67,90
Chicken nuggets 12-pieceFrom R80,90
Chicken nuggets 20-pieceFrom R128,90
Chicken tenders four-pieceFrom R47,90
Chicken tenders six-pieceFrom R67,90
Crispy chicken wingsFrom R53,90

Beverages

Burger King menu and beverages
The beverage menu includes standard options like Pepsi and Mirinda Orange but occasionally has limited flavours. Photo:Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)
Quench your thirst with various beverage options, from fruit juice to Pepsi and water. Here are your options:

BeveragePrice
Mountain DewFrom R25,90
PepsiFrom R25,90
Pepsi LightFrom R21,90
Pepsi MaxFrom R21,90
7 Up FreeFrom R21,90
Mirinda OrangeFrom R25,90
BK bottled waterFrom R21,90
Lipton Iced TeaFrom R32,90
CeresFrom R24,90

In-store options

Certain meals and special deals are only available at your local franchise branch. As Burger King does not display their prices on their website, we cannot detail them, yet we will highlight what is exclusively on the menu in-store for your next visit.

Dessert menu

Burger King menu with prices
The dessert menu can only be found in-store, and prices are not detailed online. Photo: Burger King South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Burger King's dessert menu is unavailable on delivery app platforms, and the prices are not shown online. However, they offer the following dessert options in-store:

  • Pepsi float
  • Nutella fusion
  • Oreo fusion
  • KitKat fusion
  • Bar One fusion
  • Chocolate cuppacake
  • Caramel cuppacake
  • Ice cream cone
  • Ice cream cone with chocolate flake

Café Royale

Burger King menu in South Africa
Hot beverages are only available in-store. Photo: @burgerkingsa on Instagram (modified by author)
The brand has a café section on the menu that in-store clients can enjoy, which offers an array of delectable hot beverages. Here is what you can enjoy off the in-store menu:

  • Cappuccino
  • Latte macchiato
  • Espresso
  • Hot tea
  • Black coffee
  • White coffee
  • Café latte

Burger King specials

As of March 7, 2024, Burger King's specials include the king value combo meal, which includes one cheeseburger or chicken burger with small fries for R29,90. You can add R5,00 for a bottomless drink, and the offer is only available in-store, with terms and conditions applied.

The franchise's specials are subject to change, which currently specials at the time of writing and publishing. The Burger King breakfast menu often comes up when searching the franchise's full menu options. However, South Africa's Burger King franchises do not have a breakfast option.

The prices of Burger King's menu are not readily available on their website, and various sources drastically differ; Mr Delivery offers the lowest value online. Delivery apps slightly increase the meal values, so the price may be slighly less in-store.

