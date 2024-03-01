Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Pedros Menu is a respected restaurant chain in South Africa and is well-known for its delightful cuisine, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding service. The restaurant’s widespread presence in numerous cities throughout the country has earned it a reputation for excellence. This post delves into the Pedros menu and prices in South Africa.
Pedros Menu offers an array of enticing choices that will whisk your taste buds. Featuring sizzling chicken and mouthwatering burgers, Pedros menu is crafted to fulfil diverse appetites and leave you yearning for more.
Pedros menu and prices
Pedros is committed to making your dining experience extraordinary by offering enticing specials, promotions, and seasonal discounts. Below is Pedros' menu and their corresponding prices in South Africa.
Pedros chicken menu
The restaurant has 5 choices of flavours. You can order your chicken either mild, hot, extra hot, with lemon and herb or half and half sprinkle spice.
- Full chicken price: R119.90
- Pedros half chicken price: R59.90
- 1/4 Chicken: R29.90
- 4 Wings: R34.90
Pedros chicken meals menu and prices
Pedros chicken meals come in various options, from single-serve pieces to family-sized platters. Here is a breakdown of their chicken meals with their prices in 2024.
|Item
|Price
|Flam’n Wings
|R44.90
|1/4 Chicken Paella
|R39.90
|1/2 Chicken Paella
|R69.90
|1/2 Chicken & Chips
|R74.90
|1/4 Chicken Meal
|R54.90
|1/4 Chicken, Chips & Garlic Roll
|R49.90
|1/4 Chicken, Chips & Roll
|R44.90
|1/4 Chicken, Pap & Chakalaka
|R39.90
|4 Wings & Chips
|R44.90
|1/4 Chicken & Side (Salad, Roll or Chips)
|R39.90
|Regular Chips
|R20.90
Pedros chicken platter
A chicken platter is a dish of chicken pieces served with sides like vegetables, dips, and bread. It can be a versatile dish accommodating different tastes and dietary preferences. Here are the various chicken platter meals served at Pedros with their respective prices.
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Platter
|R479.90
|Kids Platter
|R349.9
|Veg Platter
|R289.90
Pedro sides menu
Pedros offers a variety of sides that you can choose from to complement your meal. Here are some of their popular sides with their prices.
|Item
|Price
|Garlic Roll
|R8.90
|Cheesy Garlic Roll
|R12.90
|Portuguese Roll
|R5.90
|Regular Chips/Rice
|R15.90
|Large Chips/Rice
|R25.90
|Regular Wedges
|R15.90
|Large Wedges
|R25.90
|Pap & Chakalaka
|R15.90
|Coleslaw Salad
|R15.90
|Greek Salad
|R29.90
|Garden Salad
|R25.90
|4 Jalapeno Rissoles
|R39.90
|Dips (BBQ, Mayo or Peri
|R4.90
Pedros burger meals menu
Pedros offers a few different burger meals to satisfy your cravings. Have a look at their updated prices below.
|Item
|Price
|Burger & Chips
|R39.90
|Don Pedro Burger
|R32.90
|Double Up
|R59.90
|Double Cheese Burger
|R39.90
|Burger Meal
|R49.90
|Kids Burger, Chips & Juice
|R49.90
Pedros wraps menu
Pedros offers a variety of wraps to choose from, perfect for a light lunch or a grab-and-go meal. Here are the options they provide to their customers.
|Item
|Price
|Slaw Wrap
|R34.90
|Chicken Wrap
|R39.90
|Cheesy Jalapeno
|R44.90
|Fully Loaded
|R49.90
Pedros single meals menu
Here are the single meals offered by Pedros in South Africa.
|Item
|Price
|Livers & Roll
|R29.90
|Giblets & Roll
|R29.90
|Strips & Spicy Rice
|R29.90
|Jalapeno Fries
|R39.90
|Chicken Salad
|R39.90
|Strips and Chips
|R29.90
Pedros family meals menu
Pedros offers various family meals that are perfect for sharing with a large group. Below are all Pedros family meals provided in South Africa with their updated prices.
|Item
|Price
|Viva Meal + 4 Garlic Rolls
|R159.90
|Full Meal + 4 Garlic Rolls
|R199.90
|Full Chicken & 4 Rolls
|R129.90
|Chicken Strips Paella
|R79.90
|Full Chicken Paella
|R139.90
|Full Chicken & Large Chips
|R139.90
|Viva Meal
|R149.90
|Full Meal
|R189.90
|Ola Meal
|R159.90
|Mega Meal
|R299.90
|Mini Combo
|R209.90
|Maxi Combo
|R249.90
Pedros specials
Some of the Pedros special meals are shared below.
|Item
|Price
|Double Up Burgers: Two flame-grilled chicken burgers and chips
|R69.90
|VivaPedros: A full chicken, large chips, four rolls, salad, and a 1.5L
|R189.90
Is Pedros chicken grilled?
The restaurant offers a variety of flame-grilled chicken, including flame-grilled chicken burgers and flame-grilled chicken strips.
What is Pedros double up?
Pedros double up features two flame-grilled chicken burgers and a regular serving of chips. It is a good option if you want a more substantial meal or want to share with someone. Pedros double up can also feature two flame-grilled chicken burgers with a larger serving of chips than the regular double up.
Is Pedros Halaal in South Africa?
Pedros is certified by The South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA).
With the comprehensive Pedros Menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the Pedros shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. Remember that these Pedros meals change their prices over time, so it is crucial to check for any changes on their website.
