Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Rodah Mogeni

Pedros Menu is a respected restaurant chain in South Africa and is well-known for its delightful cuisine, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding service. The restaurant’s widespread presence in numerous cities throughout the country has earned it a reputation for excellence. This post delves into the Pedros menu and prices in South Africa.

Pedros menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Pedros Menu offers an array of enticing choices that will whisk your taste buds. Featuring sizzling chicken and mouthwatering burgers, Pedros menu is crafted to fulfil diverse appetites and leave you yearning for more.

Pedros menu and prices

Pedros is committed to making your dining experience extraordinary by offering enticing specials, promotions, and seasonal discounts. Below is Pedros' menu and their corresponding prices in South Africa.

Pedros chicken menu

The restaurant has 5 choices of flavours. You can order your chicken either mild, hot, extra hot, with lemon and herb or half and half sprinkle spice.

  • Full chicken price: R119.90
  • Pedros half chicken price: R59.90
  • 1/4 Chicken: R29.90
  • 4 Wings: R34.90

Pedros chicken meals menu and prices

Pedros Chicken meal, chips, salad and buns
Pedros chicken meals come in various options, from single-serve pieces to family-sized platters. Here is a breakdown of their chicken meals with their prices in 2024.

ItemPrice
Flam’n WingsR44.90
1/4 Chicken PaellaR39.90
1/2 Chicken PaellaR69.90
1/2 Chicken & ChipsR74.90
1/4 Chicken MealR54.90
1/4 Chicken, Chips & Garlic RollR49.90
1/4 Chicken, Chips & RollR44.90
1/4 Chicken, Pap & ChakalakaR39.90
4 Wings & ChipsR44.90
1/4 Chicken & Side (Salad, Roll or Chips)R39.90
Regular ChipsR20.90

Pedros chicken platter

Pedros chicken platter includes wedges, wraps, wings, thighs, drumsticks, and pastries.
A chicken platter is a dish of chicken pieces served with sides like vegetables, dips, and bread. It can be a versatile dish accommodating different tastes and dietary preferences. Here are the various chicken platter meals served at Pedros with their respective prices.

ItemPrice
Chicken PlatterR479.90
Kids PlatterR349.9
Veg PlatterR289.90

Pedro sides menu

Pedros offers a variety of sides that you can choose from to complement your meal. Here are some of their popular sides with their prices.

Item Price
Garlic RollR8.90
Cheesy Garlic RollR12.90
Portuguese Roll R5.90
Regular Chips/Rice R15.90
Large Chips/RiceR25.90
Regular WedgesR15.90
Large WedgesR25.90
Pap & ChakalakaR15.90
Coleslaw SaladR15.90
Greek SaladR29.90
Garden SaladR25.90
4 Jalapeno RissolesR39.90
Dips (BBQ, Mayo or PeriR4.90

Pedros burger meals menu

Pedros burger meals menu
Pedros offers a few different burger meals to satisfy your cravings. Have a look at their updated prices below.

ItemPrice
Burger & ChipsR39.90
Don Pedro BurgerR32.90
Double UpR59.90
Double Cheese BurgerR39.90
Burger MealR49.90
Kids Burger, Chips & JuiceR49.90

Pedros wraps menu

Pedro's wraps
Pedros offers a variety of wraps to choose from, perfect for a light lunch or a grab-and-go meal. Here are the options they provide to their customers.

ItemPrice
Slaw WrapR34.90
Chicken WrapR39.90
Cheesy JalapenoR44.90
Fully LoadedR49.90

Pedros single meals menu

Here are the single meals offered by Pedros in South Africa.

ItemPrice
Livers & RollR29.90
Giblets & RollR29.90
Strips & Spicy RiceR29.90
Jalapeno FriesR39.90
Chicken SaladR39.90
Strips and ChipsR29.90

Pedros family meals menu

Pedros family meal with salads, wedges, wraps, rissoles, chicken pieces
Pedros offers various family meals that are perfect for sharing with a large group. Below are all Pedros family meals provided in South Africa with their updated prices.

ItemPrice
Viva Meal + 4 Garlic RollsR159.90
Full Meal + 4 Garlic RollsR199.90
Full Chicken & 4 RollsR129.90
Chicken Strips PaellaR79.90
Full Chicken PaellaR139.90
Full Chicken & Large ChipsR139.90
Viva MealR149.90
Full MealR189.90
Ola MealR159.90
Mega MealR299.90
Mini ComboR209.90
Maxi ComboR249.90

Pedros specials

Some of the Pedros special meals are shared below.

ItemPrice
Double Up Burgers: Two flame-grilled chicken burgers and chipsR69.90
VivaPedros: A full chicken, large chips, four rolls, salad, and a 1.5LR189.90

Is Pedros chicken grilled?

The restaurant offers a variety of flame-grilled chicken, including flame-grilled chicken burgers and flame-grilled chicken strips.

Pedros Menu Durban North
What is Pedros double up?

Pedros double up features two flame-grilled chicken burgers and a regular serving of chips. It is a good option if you want a more substantial meal or want to share with someone. Pedros double up can also feature two flame-grilled chicken burgers with a larger serving of chips than the regular double up.

Is Pedros Halaal in South Africa?

Pedros is certified by The South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA).

With the comprehensive Pedros Menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the Pedros shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. Remember that these Pedros meals change their prices over time, so it is crucial to check for any changes on their website.

