Pedros Menu is a respected restaurant chain in South Africa and is well-known for its delightful cuisine, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding service. The restaurant’s widespread presence in numerous cities throughout the country has earned it a reputation for excellence. This post delves into the Pedros menu and prices in South Africa.

Pedros menu options. Photo: @PedrosFlameGrilledChicken on Facebook (modified by author)

Pedros Menu offers an array of enticing choices that will whisk your taste buds. Featuring sizzling chicken and mouthwatering burgers, Pedros menu is crafted to fulfil diverse appetites and leave you yearning for more.

Pedros menu and prices

Pedros is committed to making your dining experience extraordinary by offering enticing specials, promotions, and seasonal discounts. Below is Pedros' menu and their corresponding prices in South Africa.

Pedros chicken menu

The restaurant has 5 choices of flavours. You can order your chicken either mild, hot, extra hot, with lemon and herb or half and half sprinkle spice.

Full chicken price: R119.90

Pedros half chicken price: R59.90

1/4 Chicken: R29.90

4 Wings: R34.90

Pedros chicken meals menu and prices

Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024). Photo: @Pedros

Pedros chicken meals come in various options, from single-serve pieces to family-sized platters. Here is a breakdown of their chicken meals with their prices in 2024.

Item Price Flam’n Wings R44.90 1/4 Chicken Paella R39.90 1/2 Chicken Paella R69.90 1/2 Chicken & Chips R74.90 1/4 Chicken Meal R54.90 1/4 Chicken, Chips & Garlic Roll R49.90 1/4 Chicken, Chips & Roll R44.90 1/4 Chicken, Pap & Chakalaka R39.90 4 Wings & Chips R44.90 1/4 Chicken & Side (Salad, Roll or Chips) R39.90 Regular Chips R20.90

Pedros chicken platter

Pedros chicken platter consists 2 full chickens, 10 wings, 2 slaw wraps, 8 cheesy jalapeño rissoles, 2 large portions of wedges and 2 dips. Photo: @Pedros

A chicken platter is a dish of chicken pieces served with sides like vegetables, dips, and bread. It can be a versatile dish accommodating different tastes and dietary preferences. Here are the various chicken platter meals served at Pedros with their respective prices.

Item Price Chicken Platter R479.90 Kids Platter R349.9 Veg Platter R289.90

Pedro sides menu

Pedros offers a variety of sides that you can choose from to complement your meal. Here are some of their popular sides with their prices.

Item Price Garlic Roll R8.90 Cheesy Garlic Roll R12.90 Portuguese Roll R5.90 Regular Chips/Rice R15.90 Large Chips/Rice R25.90 Regular Wedges R15.90 Large Wedges R25.90 Pap & Chakalaka R15.90 Coleslaw Salad R15.90 Greek Salad R29.90 Garden Salad R25.90 4 Jalapeno Rissoles R39.90 Dips (BBQ, Mayo or Peri R4.90

Pedros burger meals menu

Pedros burger meals menu. Photo: @PedrosFlameGrilledChicken on Facebook (modified by author)

Pedros offers a few different burger meals to satisfy your cravings. Have a look at their updated prices below.

Item Price Burger & Chips R39.90 Don Pedro Burger R32.90 Double Up R59.90 Double Cheese Burger R39.90 Burger Meal R49.90 Kids Burger, Chips & Juice R49.90

Pedros wraps menu

Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024) Photo: @Pedros

Pedros offers a variety of wraps to choose from, perfect for a light lunch or a grab-and-go meal. Here are the options they provide to their customers.

Item Price Slaw Wrap R34.90 Chicken Wrap R39.90 Cheesy Jalapeno R44.90 Fully Loaded R49.90

Pedros single meals menu

Here are the single meals offered by Pedros in South Africa.

Item Price Livers & Roll R29.90 Giblets & Roll R29.90 Strips & Spicy Rice R29.90 Jalapeno Fries R39.90 Chicken Salad R39.90 Strips and Chips R29.90

Pedros family meals menu

Pedros family meal includes salads, wedges, wraps, rissoles, chicken pieces and dips. Photo: @pedros

Pedros offers various family meals that are perfect for sharing with a large group. Below are all Pedros family meals provided in South Africa with their updated prices.

Item Price Viva Meal + 4 Garlic Rolls R159.90 Full Meal + 4 Garlic Rolls R199.90 Full Chicken & 4 Rolls R129.90 Chicken Strips Paella R79.90 Full Chicken Paella R139.90 Full Chicken & Large Chips R139.90 Viva Meal R149.90 Full Meal R189.90 Ola Meal R159.90 Mega Meal R299.90 Mini Combo R209.90 Maxi Combo R249.90

Pedros specials

Some of the Pedros special meals are shared below.

Item Price Double Up Burgers: Two flame-grilled chicken burgers and chips R69.90 VivaPedros: A full chicken, large chips, four rolls, salad, and a 1.5L R189.90

Is Pedros chicken grilled?

The restaurant offers a variety of flame-grilled chicken, including flame-grilled chicken burgers and flame-grilled chicken strips.

Pedros Menu Durban North. Photo: @PedrosFlameGrilledChicken (modified by author)

What is Pedros double up?

Pedros double up features two flame-grilled chicken burgers and a regular serving of chips. It is a good option if you want a more substantial meal or want to share with someone. Pedros double up can also feature two flame-grilled chicken burgers with a larger serving of chips than the regular double up.

Is Pedros Halaal in South Africa?

Pedros is certified by The South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA).

With the comprehensive Pedros Menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the Pedros shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. Remember that these Pedros meals change their prices over time, so it is crucial to check for any changes on their website.

