Braai chicken marinade: A juicy and flavourful recipe

Braai chicken is a staple delicacy for outdoor summer cooking across South Africa. To enhance its flavour and texture, the poultry meat is usually marinated for several minutes or hours before grilling. This article looks at some of the best braai chicken marinades for a mouthwatering dish.

When choosing marinade for your braai chicken, you should consider factors like ingredient availability and the particular flavour profile you are looking for. It is also essential to ensure a balance of the ingredients and know how long the process should take.

Chicken marinades for braai

Various marinade recipes for chicken are available, and each marinade can be customized by adjusting the ingredients to suit personal preference. The following are the top 10 marinades often used in South Africa. The approximate number of chicken pieces for the highlighted ingredient portions is around 6-8.

1. Classic barbecue marinade

You will need the following ingredients for a classic barbecue marinade:

1/4 cup tomato ketchup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

2. Citrus marinade

For a citrusy and tangy flavour on your braai chicken, you will need these ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lime

Zest of 1 orange

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (for added sweetness)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3. Greek yoghurt marinade

Greek yoghurt has acidic properties and gives the chicken a creamy texture. You will need the following ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

4. Paprika marinade

You will need the following ingredients to make paprika marinade:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons paprika

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (for extra heat)

Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish

5. Beer marinade

Beer adds flavour and moisture to the chicken. To make beer marinade, you will need the following ingredients:

1 bottle of your favourite beer (lager and ale beers are perfect for marinade)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

6. Honey mustard marinade

Honey adds natural sweetness to the dish and gives it a glazed, caramelized exterior when grilled. Ingredients for this recipe include the following:

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

7. Teriyaki marinade

To make teriyaki marinade, you will need the following ingredients:

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

8. Lemonade herb marinade

The ingredients for this recipe include the following:

2 lemons (for juice and zest)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

9. Buttermilk marinade

Buttermilk contains natural enzymes and lactic acids, which are essential for tenderizing chicken for braai. You will need the following ingredients:

2 cups buttermilk

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (for extra heat)

10. Peri-peri marinade

Peri-peri marinade is ideal if you love spicy dishes. Ingredients include the following:

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons peri-peri sauce (adjust to your desired spice level)

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Marinade preparation and chicken braaiing instructions

When you have the ingredients of your preferred marinade, follow these steps to marinate the chicken and then grill it:

Mix all ingredients of your favourite marinade in a bowl and ensure they are well combined.

Place the chicken pieces or whole chicken in a shallow dish or zip-lock bag.

Pour the marinade over the chicken, ensuring it is evenly coated.

Cover the dish or seal the bag and then refrigerate for at least 1 hour. You can let it stay for up to 24 hours to allow the flavours to penetrate the chicken.

When ready to cook, remove the chicken from the marinade and let it adjust to room temperature.

Preheat the braai to medium-high heat.

Grill the chicken pieces, turning occasionally, until cooked through, depending on the size and thickness of the chicken pieces.

Serve while still hot with your desired side dish.

FAQs

Marinating chicken before braaiing is a popular practice that should be done right for the best results. Here are some frequently asked questions and tips to enhance your marination and braaiing experience.

What are the 3 main ingredients when marinating?

The three main ingredients for marinating include the following:

Acidic element: Acid helps to break down proteins, hence tenderizing the meat. Examples include vinegar, citrus juice, tomatoes, and wine. Enzymatic ingredients like milk, yoghurt, pineapple juice, and honey can replace the acidic elements or be used together with them.

Acid helps to break down proteins, hence tenderizing the meat. Examples include vinegar, citrus juice, tomatoes, and wine. Enzymatic ingredients like milk, yoghurt, pineapple juice, and honey can replace the acidic elements or be used together with them. Oil/fat: Oil is essential for absorbing flavours and distributing them evenly throughout the marinated dish. Examples include olive oil, vegetable oil, yoghurt, and coconut milk.

Oil is essential for absorbing flavours and distributing them evenly throughout the marinated dish. Examples include olive oil, vegetable oil, yoghurt, and coconut milk. Seasonings: They enhance the flavour and tenderness of the dish. Examples include salt, pepper, herbs, spices, honey, and aromatics like garlic and onion.

What is the formula for chicken marinade?

The preferred formula for the best marinade is 1-3-1, meaning 1 part acid, 3 parts fat or oil, and 1 part seasonings. This will help you make a balanced marinade that effectively tenderizes the meat and infuses it with flavour.

What do you need to marinate chicken?

To marinate chicken, you will need to have the ingredients of your preferred marinade. You will also require a container or resealable bag that is large enough to hold the marinade and the chicken pieces. You should have a refrigerator during the marination period.

What is the secret to a good marinade?

The secret to a perfect marinade lies in ensuring it has the right balance of elements, i.e. the acidic, oil, and seasoning elements. You can also add a little sweetness by introducing elements like sugar and honey.

Which should be avoided when marinating?

Do not use excessive salt, as it draws moisture out of the meat, leading to dryness.

You should never reuse marinades since they may contain harmful bacteria, having been in contact with raw ingredients.

Seafood, especially fish, should not be marinated for long to prevent it from becoming mushy.

Do not freeze meats in their marinade as this can make the meat mushy

Avoid marinating in metal containers since metal can react chemically with acidic elements.

Why marinate chicken before grilling?

Chicken is marinated before grilling to tenderize and allow the flavours to infuse into the meat and enhance its taste. Brining is usually the go-to alternative if you want to improve the meat's moisture retention for a juicy outcome.

How long should you marinate chicken?

You can marinate chicken anywhere between 30 minutes and 24 hours. Whole chicken and bone-in pieces like chicken breasts, drumsticks, and wings take longer to marinate compared to boneless and smaller pieces.

Do you season the chicken before marinating?

Traditionally, seasoning the chicken with pepper, salt, spices, and herbs is done before marinating. The process helps to enhance its flavour, which complements the flavours in the marinade.

Should you boil chicken before braai?

It is recommended to boil chicken before braaiing for a flavourful and moist dish. It also reduces the time the chicken will stay on the braai.

When it comes to finding a suitable braai chicken marinade, the options are endless. You can try different types by experimenting with ingredients to find one that suits your taste preference and dietary needs.

