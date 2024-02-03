Tasty Prego sauce recipe: Easy steps to make the best sauce ever

Prego sauce is a flavourful, aromatic tomato-based sauce often used with Portuguese prego rolls and pasta. The secret to making tasty homemade sauce involves ensuring a perfect blend of flavours to unlock its rich and savoury taste. Elevate your culinary skills with one of the best prego sauce recipes.

Sauces are a culinary staple that enhances the overall dining experience. Their presence in different dishes contributes essential elements like flavour, moisture, texture, and visual appeal. The product is easy to make at home with readily available ingredients and a few steps.

Homemade traditional prego sauce recipe

Store-bought prego sauce may not taste as great as a customized sauce created using the best recipes. You can enhance the flavour to your liking by incorporating fresh ingredients and additional seasonings. For this recipe,

Preparation time: 20 to 25 minutes

20 to 25 minutes Yield: Around 4 cups

Prego sauce ingredients

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes (optional, for chunkier sauce)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional, to balance acidity)

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

1/4 cup red wine (optional)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional for added flavour)

Cooking instructions

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add minced garlic and sauté for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

If using diced tomatoes for a chunkier sauce, add them to the saucepan along with the crushed tomatoes.

Stir in dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, sugar (if using), salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using). Adjust seasonings to taste.

Add red wine (if using) to the saucepan and let it simmer for a few minutes to allow the alcohol to cook off.

Reduce heat to low, cover the saucepan, and let the sauce simmer for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld. Stir occasionally.

If desired, stir in grated Parmesan cheese just before serving.

What is Prego sauce made of?

The ingredients vary depending on the specific flavour you are looking for. However, a typical prego sauce has tomatoes, tomato puree, vegetable oil or olive oil, onions, garlic, salt and pepper, spices, and herbs. If you buy packed sauce from the store, check the packaging to see incorporated ingredients.

What can you use Prego for?

The versatile tomato-based sauce can be used in various recipes. It is commonly used in pasta, as a pizza sauce, casserole base, lasagna, Portuguese prego rolls, dipping sauce, and baked chicken.

Is Prego Italian or Portuguese?

The term has different meanings in both cultures. In Italian cuisine, prego is usually used in the context of a pasta sauce brand known for making sauces rich in Italian herbs and spices. The term translates to ‘please’ or ‘you’re welcome’.

In Portuguese, prego often refers to a popular sandwich consisting of seasoned and marinated steak that is grilled or pan-fried and served inside a bread roll. The term translates to ‘nail’ in Portuguese, which refers to the fact that the steak is pounded (nailed) to tenderize it before cooking.

Does Prego sauce have pork?

The sauce can have meat for the meat-flavoured varieties, but pork is not a common ingredient. If you are purchasing the item from the store, check the label for the type of meat used. There are also vegan and vegetarian options available.

What is the origin of prego sauce?

Prego sauce is usually used in the context of commercial pasta sauce produced by Campbell Soup Company, an American company. The item was introduced in the market in 1981.

The sauce is marketed as an Italian-style product because of the traditional Italian flavours incorporated. It is sold in stores as a read-to-use product.

What is prego in Portuguese food?

In Portuguese food, the term usually refers to a classic Portuguese sandwich made by placing seasoned and pan-fried or grilled beef steak in a bread roll. Pounded steak is marinated with herbs and spices before being cooked. Other toppings like tomatoes and lettuce are also placed in the sandwich.

Anyone can make the versatile ingredient at home with the best Italian or Portuguese prego sauce recipe. Leftover sauce can be refrigerated to extend its usability period.

