Learn the best trinchado recipes in South Africa: beef, chicken, sauce

Trinchado is a spicy sauce made from different types of meat. It is famous in Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, and Portugal. Many fall in love with this delicacy the first time they try it. You can learn how to make trinchado from simple online recipes. This article shares some of the easiest trinchado recipes for beginners in South Africa.

Trinchado is rich in animal protein, and spices used in the sauce give it a strong sweet aroma. You can use chicken, fish, pork, to beef. Some Africans add beans, potatoes, and other foods to the sauce to make it thick and add a richer taste.

How to make trinchado sauce

Portuguese and African trinchado have slightly different preparation styles. This article focuses on cooking methods used by Africans and Portuguese. You can get the beef or chicken stock ingredients mentioned in these recipes from your local stores.

Beef trinchado recipe

This beef trinchado recipe prepares a meal for four adults. It takes approximately 3-4 hours to make the dish. Moreover, you can substitute beef with chicken, pork, fish, or mutton.

Ingredients

2-pound roast beef (cut into cubes)

1 cup fresh beef stock

1 cup red wine or 1/2 cup brandy

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 bay leaf

2 large chopped onions

3 small steamed and chopped hot red peppers (with seeds)

Ground black pepper

4 minced garlic cloves

2 tablespoons wheat flour

24 black olives

Salt

Cooking directions

Heat your pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add the butter and oil.

Wait for the butter and oil to melt and sizzle and then add the beef in batches of 3 or 4. Allow the beef to turn brown.

Remove the brown beef cubes using a spoon, put them on a plate, and set them aside.

Lower to medium heat and add the hot red peppers and onions. Cook for about 10 minutes until they are soft. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.

Sprinkle the ﬂour over them and stir for almost 2 minutes for the ﬂour to cook.

Add the beef stock and the red wine (or brandy), then stir for almost 3 minutes for the sauce to thicken.

Add the olives, bay leaf, and browned beef cubes.

Season the sauce with salt and ground black pepper.

Boil for 1 hour, reduce to low heat, and simmer for 30 minutes while covering the pot.

Allow the pot to cool for three minutes, and then serve with bread, fries, or both.

Note:

Check after every 15 minutes to ensure that the meat is tender. If not, you will have to boil it for an extra hour. Add red wine (or brandy) if the sauce is about to touch the bottom of the pan to avoid burning it. Use the ingredient you used in step 6 to prevent spoiling the flavor.

Creamy trinchado recipe

Creamy trinchado sauce is famous in Europe. This Portuguese trinchado sauce recipe requires about two hours, and the meal will be enough for four adults.

Ingredients

1 kg beef (cut into cubes)

200 ml brandy

250 ml red wine

250 ml beef stock

125 ml cream

8 black olives (diced)

6 garlic cloves (chopped)

4 cherry tomatoes (diced)

3 small onions (chopped)

3 small hot chili peppers

3 teaspoon soy sauce

3 teaspoons butter

3 teaspoons olive oil

3 teaspoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 bay leaf

Cooking directions

Marinate the beef in soy sauce for 30 minutes.

Heat butter and olive oil in a pan at a high temperature.

Fry the beef for about three minutes.

Add onions and chili peppers to the pan, reduce the heat, and fry them until they soften (four minutes).

Add the garlic cloves and simmer for a minute.

Put flour, red wine, brandy, and beef stock in another pan and cook under lower heat until the sauce thickens (10-15 minutes).

Pour the sauce into the meat and simmer gently for 20 minutes or until the meat is tender.

Add the cream, cherry tomatoes, olives, and bay leaf.

Let it simmer for a few more minutes before removing the bay leaf.

Season the dish with salt, pepper, and a little sugar (if necessary).

Serve your trinchado beef sauce with baked potatoes or fresh flour rolls.

You can decorate your Trinchado with fresh herbs or lemon strips.

Chicken trinchado recipe

Chicken trinchado stew with potatoes. Photo: @recipeoftoday (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

You can use the beef trinchado recipe above but replace the beef with chicken and the beef stock with chicken stock. Be careful not to overcook the chicken because it is less tough than beef. Below is another fantastic way of cooking chicken trinchado:

Ingredients

400g chicken (cut into cubes)

1 large chopped onion

2 large baked potatoes (cut into small cubes)

1 teaspoonful vinegar

1 teaspoonful of fresh chili sauce (or peri-peri spice)

250 ml of milk cream

3 teaspoons olive oil

Ground black pepper

Smoked paprika

Salt

Cooking directions

Sautee onion in some oil.

Add the chicken and cook until it turns brown.

Add the spices, vinegar, and chili sauce.

Fry until the chicken is cooked.

Lower the heat and add the potatoes.

Add milk cream, salt, and ground black pepper. Then, stir and simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve with your dish when hot with fresh bread rolls or fries.

Mozambique trinchado recipe

Many South African restaurants use the Mozambique trinchado recipe because it makes a spicy tomato and onion-based sauce. Mozambique natives and South Africans usually served the sauce with spring rolls, French fries, or rice.

Ingredients

1 kg beef (cut into cubes)

1 cup vegetable stock

250 ml of milk cream

50ml Worcestershire sauce

1 cup red wine

1 brandy

1 large onion (finely sliced)

3 cloves crushed garlic (finely sliced)

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

5 black peppers

4 potatoes (cut into cubes)

3 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

3 small red chilies chopped

3 teaspoons butter

Cooking directions

Boil potatoes for 15 minutes and set aside.

Mix the Worcestershire sauce, pepper, garlic, paprika, wine, salt, chilies, and bay leaf in a bowl.

Add your meat and cover the bowl with a cling film.

Allow the meat to marinate overnight in the fridge

Heat your pan, sauté the onion in butter on medium heat, and set aside.

Put your meat in another pan and cook under low heat until all the juices drain away.

Add the onions, paprika, and brandy and cook for three minutes.

Add vegetable stock, potatoes, and cream, and simmer for five minutes.

Serve your Mozambique trinchado with naan bread, beans, or rice.

What is the meaning of beef or chicken stock?

Stock is the liquid in which meat or vegetables are simmered.

What is the difference between broth, stock, and soup?

Traditional soup is the liquid in which food is cooked. Broth and stock mean the same thing. They are a combination of sauce and soup; they are made the same way from meat or vegetables, and seasoning can be added or skipped. However, some chefs argue that broth is seasoned, but the stock should not be seasoned.

How do you prepare homemade beef or chicken stock?

The recipe is simple. Here is a beef or chicken stock recipe

Ingredients

Beef or chicken bones (leftovers or fresh)

4 garlic cloves (cut into pieces)

10 black peppers

4 celery stalks (cut into pieces)

2 onions (cut into pieces)

4 carrots (cut into pieces)

7 thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

10 parsley sprigs

Salt

Cooking directions

Put the beef or chicken bones in a pan and add cold water.

Simmer the meat and skim off the protein scum that rises.

Add cold water and vegetables (optional).

Simmer again, but do not let it boil vigorously.

Allow a few bubbles to rise to the surface, skim off the proteins, and add cold water.

Repeat step 5 for 3-4 hours, but don't cover the pan.

Strain the stock, pour it into a clean pan.

Boil using high heat to reduce the liquid and intensify the flavor.

Note below:

Use any vegetable and seasoning that you prefer. You do not have to use the ones listed in this stock recipe.

What is trinchado?

Trinchado is a healthy and spicy African/Portuguese meat sauce. It is prepared from different kinds of meat, including beef and chicken.

What is trinchado made of?

You can use chicken, fish, pork, mutton, or beef to make an African trinchado sauce.

Where did trinchado originate from?

It's believed that South Africans adopted trinchado stew from Angola and Mozambique, which are former Portuguese colonies.

What is the best sauce to go with trinchado?

Tomato and onion-based sauces are the best to add to your trinchado sauce. You can add soy sauce, red chili peppers, balsamic vinegar, garlic, red wine, and olives to your sauce.

What to serve with trinchado?

You can serve trinchado stew with rice, bread, beans, potatoes, and salad.

Use these easy trinchado recipes for beginners to prepare dinner or lunch. You are not limited to serving it with bread or fries. You could also serve it with spiced rice, unleavened butter bread, and so on to create more flavors.

