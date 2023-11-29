In South Africa, chicken feet are a popular ingredient in traditional dishes, often prepared in a stew or curry. With these traditional chicken feet recipes for a South African, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful.

This South African chicken feet stew is rich in spices and flavours, showcasing the country's diverse culinary influences. Photo: @Jody cooking, Tiffy Cooks (modified by author)

It is important to note that while chicken feet can be a nutritious addition to your diet, moderation is key. Additionally, individual dietary needs and preferences vary, so it is always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or a nutritionist to ensure your diet meets your specific requirements.

South African chicken feet recipes for stew:

Making a chicken feet stew is a comforting and flavorful way to enjoy this unique ingredient. Here is a basic recipe for chicken feet stew:

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken feet, cleaned and nails removed

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish

Instructions:

1. Clean and prepare the chicken feet:

Wash the chicken feet thoroughly and remove the nails.

If desired, blanch the chicken feet in boiling water for a few minutes to remove impurities. Drain and set aside.

2. Sauté aromatics:

Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and garlic, and sauté until onions are translucent.

3. Add spices:

Add curry powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, ginger, and turmeric. Stir well to coat the onions and garlic with the spices.

4. Brown chicken feet:

Add the cleaned chicken feet to the pot and brown them in the spice mixture for a few minutes.

5. Add vegetables:

Add chopped tomatoes and green bell pepper to the pot. Cook until the vegetables are softened.

6. Pour in broth:

Pour in the chicken broth, season with salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a boil.

7. Simmer:

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours or until the chicken feet are tender and the flavours have melded.

8. Serve:

Once the stew is done, adjust the seasoning if necessary. Garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley.

9. Enjoy:

Serve the chicken feet stew over rice, pap (maize porridge), or with bread to soak up the flavorful sauce.

How to cook chicken feet curry

South African chicken feet curry, known locally as chicken feet walkie-talkies, is a flavourful dish with a unique blend of spices. Here is a basic recipe for cooking chicken feet curry with a South African twist:

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken feet, cleaned and nails removed

2 large onions, finely chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons South African curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste for heat)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Chicken feet are a popular ingredient in traditional dishes in South Africa. Credit: Wulingyun

Instructions:

1. Clean the chicken feet:

Rinse the chicken feet thoroughly, removing any loose skin or debris. Trim and remove the nails.

2. Sauté onions:

In a large pot or skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste:

Add ginger-garlic paste to the onions and sauté for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add tomatoes:

Add chopped tomatoes to the pot and cook until they are soft and the mixture is well combined.

5. Spice it up:

Add South African curry powder, turmeric, coriander, cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Stir well to coat the ingredients with the spices.

6. Cook the chicken feet:

Add the cleaned chicken feet to the pot and mix well with the spice and onion.

Allow the chicken feet to brown slightly.

7. Pour in coconut milk:

Pour in the coconut milk, stirring to combine. Adjust the thickness of the curry by adding more coconut milk or water if necessary.

8. Simmer

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the curry simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours or until the chicken feet are tender.

9. Season and Garnish

Season the curry with salt to taste. Adjust other seasonings as needed.

Garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves before serving.

10. Serve:

Serve the chicken feet curry with rice, pap (maize porridge), or bread for an authentic South African experience.

Always ensure that the chicken feet are cooked thoroughly to ensure food safety. Credit: Xu Wu

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding other vegetables or herbs per your preferences. The slow cooking process allows the collagen in the chicken feet to break down, creating a rich and hearty stew.

Do you remove the skin from chicken feet before cooking?

In many chicken feet recipes, it is common to remove the outer yellow skin before cooking. The outer skin can sometimes have a yellowish tint, and removing it helps to clean the feet thoroughly and improve the overall appearance of the dish. However, this step is not mandatory; some recipes may leave the skin intact.

If you choose to remove the skin, you can do so by blanching the chicken feet in hot water for a few minutes. This blanching process can help loosen the outer skin, making it easier to peel off. After blanching, you can peel the skin away, revealing the underlying, cleaned chicken feet.

Why are chicken feet so tasty?

The taste and appeal of chicken feet come from a combination of factors, including their unique texture, collagen content, and the way they absorb flavours during cooking. Here are some reasons why chicken feet are considered tasty:

Chicken feet contain collagen, which is believed to have health benefits for the skin, hair, and joints. Credit: Lingqi Xie

Gelatinous texture

Chicken feet are known for their thick texture due to their high collagen content. Collagen breaks down into gelatin when simmered, giving the dish a rich and slightly sticky consistency. This texture appeals to many people, especially in soups, stews, and braised dishes.

Absorption of flavours

Chicken feet have a porous surface, absorbing flavours from the surrounding ingredients and seasonings during cooking. This quality makes them an excellent addition to soups and stews, contributing to the overall flavour profile.

Rich flavor

While chicken feet may not have as much meat as other parts of the chicken, they do have a distinct flavour. The combination of meat, skin, and bones contributes to a rich and savoury taste that adds depth to dishes.

Cultural preferences

In many cultures, chicken feet are considered a delicacy and are enjoyed for their unique taste and texture. They are popular in various cuisines, including Chinese, Filipino, African, and Caribbean.

Nutrient-rich

Chicken feet contain collagen, a protein that provides structure to the skin, bones, and connective tissues. Collagen is also believed to have health benefits for the skin, hair, and joints.

Economical choice

Using chicken feet in cooking is an economical choice, as they are often less expensive than other cuts of meat. This makes them a practical option for creating flavorful and hearty dishes without breaking the budget.

Ultimately, enjoying chicken feet is subjective, and cultural influences significantly shape people's preferences. If you have not tried chicken feet before, exploring them in various traditional dishes can provide a unique culinary experience.

The taste of chicken feet comes from their unique texture, collagen content, and how they absorb flavours during cooking. Photo: @Jody cooking, Metjie (modified by author)

Are chicken feet healthy to eat?

Chicken feet can be a nutritious addition to your diet, primarily due to their collagen content and other nutrients. Here are some potential health benefits of consuming chicken feet:

Nutrient-rich broth

Chicken feet are often used to make broth or stock, a nutritious base for soups and stews. The broth contains essential minerals and nutrients released from the bones during cooking.

Protein

While chicken feet may not have as much meat as other cuts of chicken, they still provide a source of protein. Protein is crucial for muscle development, repair, and various metabolic processes.

Glycine

Chicken feet contain glycine, an amino acid that plays a role in the synthesis of proteins and is involved in various physiological functions, including the central nervous system.

Chicken feet are often used to make broth or stock, a nutritious base for soups and stews. Credit: Wulingyun

How do you prepare chicken feet to eat?

Preparing chicken feet for consumption involves a few key steps to ensure they are clean and ready for cooking. Whether you blanch, scrub, or marinate the chicken feet can depend on personal preference and the specific dish you plan to make. Always ensure that the chicken feet are cooked thoroughly to ensure food safety. Also, the preparation method may vary depending on your cuisine and recipe.

Above is a step-by-step guide on how to cook chicken feet in South African style. Due to their small size and intricate structure, preparing chicken feet may require time and effort. To get the best of chicken feet recipes, it is essential to clean and cook them thoroughly until they are tender to enjoy their unique texture and flavour fully.

