Chicken stew recipe: Lazy and simple South African dish

Chicken stew is an essential part of the broader and diverse South African cuisine. The widely enjoyed dish is often served with the region’s staple foods like bread, pap, and rice. Different chicken stew recipes have been adopted by households over the years.

Chicken stew styles. Photo: MelanieMaya/Zefirchik06 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The best chicken stew recipes in Mzansi feature a blend of locally available ingredients like spices, vegetables, and herbs. This gives the delicacy its unique regional flavour, which reflects the country’s rich culinary culture.

Simple Lazy Makoti chicken stew recipe in South Africa

Cooking does not have to be complicated; sometimes, simplicity yields the best results. Try this simple chicken stew recipe for the best-tasting dish.

Ingredients

Nothing beats the taste of properly prepared rice and chicken stew, but you will need the right ingredients. For this recipe, you will need the following;

1.5 kg chicken pieces (mix of your favourite pieces)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cup frozen peas

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 bay leaf

4 cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

Follow these simple steps on how to cook chicken stew;

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.

2. Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper.

Season the pieces. Gif: @Thato Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Brown the chicken pieces in hot oil until golden on all sides. This helps develop flavour.

4. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onion is translucent.

5. Add the carrots, potatoes, peas, and chopped tomatoes. Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

6. Stir in the tomato paste, dried thyme, dried oregano, and bay leaf. Mix well to coat the chicken and vegetables with the seasonings.

7. Pour the chicken broth into the pot. Stir to combine all the ingredients.

Ensure all ingredients are combined. Gif: @Thato Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Bring the stew to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked and the vegetables are tender.

9. Add the frozen peas during the last 5 minutes of cooking to heat through.

10. Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaf.

11. Ladle the chicken stew into bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley (optional) and serve with rice, couscous, or crusty bread.

Ready to serve stew. Gif: @Thato Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chicken casserole recipe

A chicken casserole is a convenient delicacy for busy households due to the minimal hands-on preparation needed. The chicken pieces are mixed with several ingredients and then placed in the oven to create a flavourful sauce. Here is how to make the dish at home;

Ingredients

1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup sliced carrots

1 cup sliced celery

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (10.5 oz) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Cooking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and garlic, and sauté until they become translucent.

3. Add sliced carrots and celery to the skillet, cooking until the vegetables soften.

4. Combine the shredded chicken, cooked rice, frozen peas, sautéed vegetables, thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

Combine shredded chicken and other ingredients. Gif: @Allrecipes on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

5. Mix the condensed cream of mushroom soup with chicken broth in a separate bowl until well combined.

6. Pour the soup mixture over the chicken and vegetable mixture. Stir to coat everything evenly.

7. Transfer the mixture to a greased casserole dish and spread it evenly.

8. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on top of the casserole.

9. Cover the casserole dish with aluminium foil and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the casserole is hot and bubbly.

10. Remove the foil and bake for ten more minutes or until the cheese is melted and lightly browned.

11. Let the casserole rest for a few minutes. Serve as desired!

Serve as desired. Gif: @Allrecipe on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the best way to cook chicken?

The delicacy can be prepared in various ways, and the method chosen depends on the recipe and individual preference. Popular methods include baking in the oven, boiling, grilling, pan-searing, roasting, and pressure cooking.

How to make chicken stew thicker

If your stew is thin, you can make it thicker by doing any of the following;

Mixing flour or cornstarch with water to create a smooth slurry which you will add to the simmering stew.

Adding small amounts of mashed potatoes or pureed vegetables (such as carrots or cauliflower) to the stew.

Simmer the stew uncovered for longer to allow the liquid to evaporate, leaving behind a thicker stew.

Rice and chicken stew served. Photo: Dorisj

Source: Getty Images

What is the difference between chicken soup and chicken stew?

The key difference between the two dishes is the consistency of the broth. Chicken soup has a thin consistency, while stew has a thicker and heartier texture. Chicken stew has a richer, more flavourful base than soup’s light broth.

How do you tenderize chicken breast for stew?

To ensure the meat remains tender in the stew, you can try the following;

Marinating it in a mixture of acidic ingredients like yoghurt, buttermilk, lemon juice, or vinegar

Pounding the chicken breast using a meat mallet breaks down the muscle fibres, achieving even thickness.

Brining, i.e. soaking the pieces in a solution of salt and water to help the chicken retain moisture.

Chicken thighs with bones cooked with mushrooms in a rich sauce. Photo: Simple Images

Source: Getty Images

The above chicken stew recipe is straightforward, even for people who do not cook. Chicken stew remains a cherished comfort food in South Africa that can be enjoyed at home or social gatherings.

